CrimethInc. material has appeared in over three dozen languages; our introductory primer, To Change Everything, is available in 30. We have long aspired to collect all the different translations on this site. If you would like to translate our material—or if you can help us to collect translations for this archive or help us maintain communication between related projects around the world—please contact us.
Here, you can find all the articles on this site categorized according to language.
