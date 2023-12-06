HD 65 minutes

October 2019 in Santiago, Chile. The president has called in the armed forces against the people for the first time since the country transitioned from dictatorship to democracy…

“Wait…I don’t get it. The ads are like, untouched. There’s not even graffiti. Not a single window is broken.”

“Okay. And?”

“I mean the shelves are all empty. Did they just evacuate all the merchandise, or was it actually looted?”

“Haha what? Of course it was looted, by the whole neighborhood. Well, women and children first.”

“And no one destroyed…anything?”

“Look, the idea isn’t to gift them a bigger insurance check. Besides, if things keep going the way they are, that building may soon be ours.”

“Whoa. That would be a serious step forward. I can’t imagine things ever reaching this point where I come from. Hey, good luck with your struggle.”

“NO. No no no, brother—OUR struggle. You’re here. You’re in this. Tell people.”

“I don’t even know how I’d explain this to anyone back home.”

“Explain it like this: neoliberalism was born in Chile, and here it will die.”

