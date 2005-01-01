Journals

Here, you can download PDFs of Rolling Thunder, our acclaimed journal of analysis and direct action, Harbinger, our classic tabloid spreading “the propaganda of desire,” and other ambitious serial publications from the past two decades.

Rolling Thunder

An Anarchist Journal of Dangerous Living

2005 – 2015

Rolling Thunder was a biannual journal covering passionate living and creative resistance in all the forms they take: from consensus process to streetfighting, from workplace struggles to graffiti art, from gender mutiny to subversive humor. Each issue runs the gamut from on-the-spot reporting, strategic analysis, and instructional guides to poetry, comics, and games. Rolling Thunder was published from 2005 to 2015.

Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #12’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #11’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #10’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #9’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #8’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #7’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #6’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #5’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #4’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #3’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #2’ front cover
Photo of ‘Rolling Thunder #1’ front cover

Harbinger

2000 – 2004

Photo of ‘Harbinger 5’ front cover
Photo of ‘Harbinger 4’ front cover
Photo of ‘Harbinger 3’ front cover

Inside Front

1997 – 2003

Photo of ‘Inside Front Reunion Issue’ front cover
Photo of ‘Inside Front #13’ front cover
Photo of ‘Inside Front #12’ front cover
Photo of ‘Inside Front #11’ front cover
Photo of ‘Inside Front #10’ front cover

Hunter/Gatherer

2002 – 2002

Photo of ‘Hunter/Gatherer #1’ front cover