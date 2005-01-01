Journals
Here, you can download PDFs of Rolling Thunder, our acclaimed journal of analysis and direct action, Harbinger, our classic tabloid spreading “the propaganda of desire,” and other ambitious serial publications from the past two decades.
2005 – 2015
Rolling Thunder was a biannual journal covering passionate living and creative resistance in all the forms they take: from consensus process to streetfighting, from workplace struggles to graffiti art, from gender mutiny to subversive humor. Each issue runs the gamut from on-the-spot reporting, strategic analysis, and instructional guides to poetry, comics, and games. Rolling Thunder was published from 2005 to 2015.
2000 – 2004
1997 – 2003
2002 – 2002