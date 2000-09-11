This online archive includes essays, stories, accounts, and other texts that have appeared under the CrimethInc. insignia over the past quarter of a century. It is extensive, but by no means comprehensive.

Some of these texts are available as PDFs in our Tools section. You’ll find zines, magazines, papers, and posters on a wide range of topics, ready for you to print them out and distribute them to everyone in your path. You can also download back issues of journals we have published, including Rolling Thunder, Harbinger, and Inside Front.