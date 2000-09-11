Online Reading Library
This online archive includes essays, stories, accounts, and other texts that have appeared under the CrimethInc. insignia over the past quarter of a century. It is extensive, but by no means comprehensive.
Some of these texts are available as PDFs in our Tools section. You’ll find zines, magazines, papers, and posters on a wide range of topics, ready for you to print them out and distribute them to everyone in your path. You can also download back issues of journals we have published, including Rolling Thunder, Harbinger, and Inside Front.
Adventure Analysis Arts Calling All Anarchists Current Events Days of War, Nights of Love Features From the Archives From the Trenches Geography Harbinger History Hot Off the Presses How To Inside Front Internal Memos Live News Podcast Projects Read All About It Rolling Thunder Site News Archive Technology Texts Tools
Current Events
- The Threat to Rojava: An Anarchist in Syria Speaks on the Real Meaning of Trump’s Withdrawal
- The Yellow Vest Movement in France: Between "Ecological" Neoliberalism and "Apolitical" Movements
- Anarchist Resistance to the Trump Inauguration: Understanding the Events of January 20, 2017
- We’ve Got Your Back: The Story of the J20 Defense
- Tearing Down the Monuments to Thieves: How the Confederate Statue Came Down in Chapel Hill
- La ZAD: Another End of the World Is Possible
- DON’T TRY TO BREAK US–WE’LL EXPLODE: The 2017 G20 and the Battle of Hamburg
Strategy and Analysis
- Anarchists in the Trump Era: Scorecard, Year One
- How Anti-Fascists Won the Battles of Berkeley: 2017 in the Bay and Beyond
- Diagnostic of the Future: Between the Crisis of Democracy and the Crisis of Capitalism
- Take Your Pick: Law or Freedom—How “Nobody Is above the Law” Abets the Rise of Tyranny
- Fuck Abuse, Kill Power: Addressing the Root Causes of Sexual Harassment and Assault
- Nativism and the Foundations of US Xenophobia: An Old Doctrine of Hatred and Bigotry Reemerges
- Democracy, Red in Tooth and Claw: On the Catalan Referendum—The Old State, a New State, or No State at All?
Theory and Critique
- From Democracy to Freedom
- The Thin Blue Line Is a Burning Fuse: Why Every Struggle Is Now a Struggle against the Police
- The Making of “Outside Agitators”
- What They Mean when They Say Peace
- Deserting the Digital Utopia: Computers against Computing
- For All We Care: Reconsidering Self-Care
- Accounting for Ourselves: Breaking the Impasse Around Assault and Abuse in Anarchist Scenes
- Against Ideology?
- There’s No Such Thing as Revolutionary Government: Why You Can’t Use the State to Abolish Class
- The Mythology of Work: Eight Myths that Keep Your Eyes on the Clock and Your Nose to the Grindstone
History
- Love, Anarchy, and Drama: The Classical Anarchists’ Adventures and Misadventures in Polyamory
- Gaetano Bresci: Tyrannicide and Defender of the People
- Escaping Washington for Freedom: Let’s not Celebrate George Washington, but the Slaves Who Escaped Him
- Restless Specters of the Anarchist Dead: A Few Words from the Undead of 1917
- The Power is Running: A Memoir of the 1999 WTO Summit in Seattle
- June 11: The History of a Day of Anarchist Prisoner Solidarity
- The May Days: Snapshots from the History of May Day
- Slave Patrols and Civil Servants: A History of Policing in Two Modes
- The Battle for Ungdomshuset: The Defense of a Squatted Social Center and the Strategy of Autonomy
How To
- A Step-by-Step Guide to Direct Action: What It Is, What It’s Good for, How It Works
- What Is Security Culture?
- How to Form an Affinity Group: The Essential Building Block of Anarchist Organization
- Blocs, Black and Otherwise
- The Femme’s Guide to Riot Fashion
- The Spiders of Mutual Aid, Solidarity, and Direct Action: A Report and How-To Guide from May Day in Portland, Oregon
- A Field Guide to Wheatpasting: Everything You Need to Know to Blanket the World in Posters
Arts
- We Will Remember Freedom: Why It Matters that Ursula K. Le Guin Was an Anarchist
- Music as a Weapon: The Contentious Symbiosis of Punk Rock and Anarchism
- Insurrection is Not a Game: Play, Resistance, and Designing the Game "Bloc by Bloc"
- The Secret World of Duvbo: A Magical Story about a Perfectly Ordinary World
- Put the Bots in Charge: Towards the Abolition of Human Authorship
- Anarchism through the Silver Screen: Why Are Anarchists Suddenly Showing up in so many Korean Films?
- Gord Hill, Indigenous Artist and Anarchist: An Interview
- The Spiral of Police Violence: A Work of Art Criticism
Narratives
- Anarchist Relief Efforts for Hurricane Florence
- I Was a J20 Street Medic and Defendant: How We Survived the First J20 Trial and What We Learned along the Way
- Riders on the Storm: A Blow-by-Blow Report from May Day 2018 in Paris
- Why We Fought in Charlottesville: A Letter from an Anti-Fascist on the Dangers Ahead
- Reportback from the Battle for Sacred Ground
- Reflections on the Ferguson Uprising
- UNControllables: The Story of an Anarchist Student Group
Classics
- Fighting for Our Lives: An Anarchist Primer
- The Contents of Your Daily Life
- Do You Have Ideas, or Do Ideas Have You?
- One Dimensional Man in the Three Dimensional World
- Product Is the Excrement of Action
- There Is a Difference between Life and Survival
- Ultimatum
- Forward!
- Join the Resistance: Fall in Love
- There is a Secret World Concealed Within this One