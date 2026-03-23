Breaking the ICE: Lessons from the Resistance in Minnesota

In April, anarchists from the Twin Cities who have participated in resisting the ICE occupation there will travel the country speaking on their experiences. At each presentation, they will share what they have learned from building rapid response networks, explore how Minnesota thwarted Operation Metro Surge, and draw out lessons about how to defeat fascism.
Three different touring groups will carry out concurrent tours covering the Midwest, the East Coast, and the West Coast, for a total of two dozen events. You can find the tour schedule below.
If you can help us to promote the event in your area, please contact us! Likewise, if you would like to set up an event like this in your community, reach out to us and we will try to include you in a future tour.
After travel expenses, all proceeds from this tour will go towards legal defense for ICE arrestees and mutual aid for vulnerable families in the Twin Cities.
For background on the fight against ICE in the Twin Cities, begin here. You can find an archive of all of our coverage of ICE here.
Tour Dates
We will update these listings with more information on an ongoing basis.
March 31
- Atlanta, Georgia: 7 pm at South Bend Commons, 1799 Lakewood Terrace Southeast
April 1
- Asheville, North Carolina: 6 pm at Firestorm, 1022 Haywood Rd
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
April 2
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Chicago, Illinois
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Durham, North Carolina: 7 pm at the Burrow, 207 North Church Street
April 3
- Bloomington, Indiana: 7 pm at Allison-Jukebox Community Center by 3rd Street Park, 351 South Washington Street
- Richmond, Virginia: 6 pm at 2916 North Avenue
April 4
- Baltimore, Maryland: 6:30 pm at 2239 Kirk Avenue
- Cleveland, Ohio: 1:30 pm at at the Rhizome House, 2174 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
April 5
- Buffalo, New York: 7 pm at Burning Books, 420 Connecticut Street
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
April 6
- Binghamton, New York: 6:30 pm, Annex at 129 Main Street
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
April 7
- New York City, New York: 7 pm at 585 Woodward Avenue, Queens (dinner will be served)
April 8
- Ann Arbor, Michigan: 6 pm at Zion Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1501 West Liberty Street
April 11
- Tucson, Arizona: 7 pm at BCC, 657 West St. Mary’s, Unit 11
April 12
- Los Angeles, California
April 13
- Oakland, California: 6 pm at Tamarack, 1501 Harrison Street
April 14
- Sacramento, California: 7 pm at 2775 Cottage Way #15
April 15
- Eugene, Oregon
April 16
- Portland, Oregon: 6 pm at Alberta House, 5131 NE 23rd Avenue
April 17
- Olympia, Washington: 6:30 pm at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 8th Avenue Southeast
April 18
- Seattle, Washington: 4 pm at Washington Hall, 153 14th Avenue
Further Reading
- Build It and They Will Come: A Report on the Melt the ICE Minnesota Week of Action
- Melt the ICE—The Fight Continues: Twin Cities Protesters Blockade ICE Inside the Federal Building
- They Escalate, We Escalate: A Short History of the Fight against ICE in the Twin Cities
- Filter Blockades: A Tactic from the Twin Cities to Fight ICE and Defend Your Neighborhood
- The Noise Demonstrations Keeping ICE Agents Awake at Their Hotels—A Model from the Twin Cities
- Minneapolis Responds to the Murder of Alex Pretti: An Eyewitness Account
- Protesters Blockade ICE Headquarters in Fort Snelling, Minnesota: A Report from an Action during the General Strike in the Twin Cities
- From Rapid Response to Revolutionary Social Change: The Potential of the Rapid Response Networks
- Rapid Response Networks in the Twin Cities: A Guide to an Updated Model
- North Minneapolis Chases Out ICE: A Firsthand Account of the Response to Another ICE Shooting
- Minneapolis Responds to ICE Committing Murder: An Account from the Streets
- Protesters Clash with ICE Agents Again in the Twin Cities: A Firsthand Report
- Minneapolis to Feds: “Get the Fuck Out”—How People in the Twin Cities Responded to a Federal Raid