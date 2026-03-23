Breaking the ICE: Lessons from the Resistance in Minnesota

In April, anarchists from the Twin Cities who have participated in resisting the ICE occupation there will travel the country speaking on their experiences. At each presentation, they will share what they have learned from building rapid response networks, explore how Minnesota thwarted Operation Metro Surge, and draw out lessons about how to defeat fascism.

Three different touring groups will carry out concurrent tours covering the Midwest, the East Coast, and the West Coast, for a total of two dozen events. You can find the tour schedule below.

If you can help us to promote the event in your area, please contact us! Likewise, if you would like to set up an event like this in your community, reach out to us and we will try to include you in a future tour.

After travel expenses, all proceeds from this tour will go towards legal defense for ICE arrestees and mutual aid for vulnerable families in the Twin Cities.

For background on the fight against ICE in the Twin Cities, begin here. You can find an archive of all of our coverage of ICE here.

Click on the image to download the PDF to print in black and white.

Click on the image to download the PDF to print in color.

We will update these listings with more information on an ongoing basis.

March 31

Atlanta, Georgia: 7 pm at South Bend Commons, 1799 Lakewood Terrace Southeast

March 31 Atlanta, GA

April 1

Asheville, North Carolina: 6 pm at Firestorm, 1022 Haywood Rd

April 1 Asheville, NC

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

April 2

Chicago, Illinois

Durham, North Carolina: 7 pm at the Burrow, 207 North Church Street

April 2 Durham, NC

April 3

Bloomington, Indiana: 7 pm at Allison-Jukebox Community Center by 3rd Street Park, 351 South Washington Street

April 3 Bloomington, IN

Richmond, Virginia: 6 pm at 2916 North Avenue

April 3 Richmond, VA

April 4

Baltimore, Maryland: 6:30 pm at 2239 Kirk Avenue

April 4 Baltimore, MD

Cleveland, Ohio: 1:30 pm at at the Rhizome House, 2174 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

April 4 Cleveland, OH

April 5

Buffalo, New York: 7 pm at Burning Books, 420 Connecticut Street

April 5 Buffalo, NY

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 6

Binghamton, New York: 6:30 pm, Annex at 129 Main Street

April 6 Binghamton, NY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

April 7

New York City, New York: 7 pm at 585 Woodward Avenue, Queens (dinner will be served)

April 7 Queens, NY

April 8

Ann Arbor, Michigan: 6 pm at Zion Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1501 West Liberty Street

April 11

Tucson, Arizona: 7 pm at BCC, 657 West St. Mary’s, Unit 11

April 12

Los Angeles, California

April 13

Oakland, California: 6 pm at Tamarack, 1501 Harrison Street

April 13 Oakland, CA

April 14

Sacramento, California: 7 pm at 2775 Cottage Way #15

April 14 Sacramento, CA

April 15

Eugene, Oregon

April 16

Portland, Oregon: 6 pm at Alberta House, 5131 NE 23rd Avenue

April 17

Olympia, Washington: 6:30 pm at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 8th Avenue Southeast

April 17 Olympia, WA

April 18

Seattle, Washington: 4 pm at Washington Hall, 153 14th Avenue

April 18 Seattle, WA

Further Reading