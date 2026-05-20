FUCK ICE: Struggles against Trump’s Immigration Policy

Our comrades at Kaos Editorial have published a Spanish-language book collecting our coverage of Trump’s return to power and popular resistance to the violence of border enforcement, entitled FUCK ICE: Luchas contra la política migratoria de Trump en Estados Unidos.
You can order the book online here. You can download a digital version here:
From their description:
This book is a compilation of texts originally written by individuals associated with the American [sic] collective CrimethInc. They contextualize Joe Biden’s downfall, chart the rise of Donald Trump’s neo-fascism, and analyze the expansion of ICE in the US. This is accompanied by chronicles of the various mobilizations and demonstrations that participants have organized in response to the repeated murders of those who have confronted fascist racism in recent times.
To order copies for distribution, please contact the publishers.
You can find the book on archive.org here and on our site here.
If you are involved in an anarchist publishing project in Latin America and you want the printer files so you can produce a version of this book for your region, please contact us.
Contents
From the introduction:
A few years ago, amid the fervent crowds taking to the streets of many of the world’s metropolises, it would have been hard to imagine things could get any worse. And yet, that time has arrived.
Thanks to the failure of global social democracy to maintain the bare minimum of the welfare state without any real change, our times are drawing dangerously close to the dark ages of the past. And thanks also to the elites who have rejected the idea of a more humane capitalism or a green transition, the most rancid and archaic form of fascism is making a comeback.
Contexto
- En el giro de la marea — Cómo luchar para salir de la era Trump
- ¿Por qué detenerse en la destitución de Biden? El centro no lo puede sujetar
- La historia se repite: Primero como farsa, luego como tragedia — Por qué los demócratas son responsables del regreso de Donald Trump al poder
Crónicas
- No estamos manifestándonos, estamos luchando — Defensa de migrantes en Seattle, 9-14 de junio
- Chicago contra ICE‚: «La migra, la policía, la misma porquería» — Informe de las manifestaciones del 10 de junio
- Derrite ICE (Hielo), sé agua‚ Informe de una manifestación en un caluroso verano en Austin, Texas
- Los Ángeles se enfrenta a la migra — Un reportaje de primera mano de los enfrentamientos de este seis de junio
- Ocho cosas que puede hacer para parar ICE — Una guía y folleto para imprimir y distribuir
- Minneapolis responde al asesinato cometido por ICE — Un relato desde las calles
- Sacan al ICE en el norte de Minneapolis — Un relato de primera mano sobre la respuesta a otro tiroteo del ICE
- Control de multitudes: apaciguamiento, vanguardismo y la huelga general — Un análisis desde las Twin Cities
- Ellos intensifican, nosotras intensificamos — Una breve historia de la lucha contra ICE en las Ciudades Gemelas
- Rompiendo el ICE: una carta desde la primera línea — Informe de una marcha contra el ICE en Filadelfia
- Van a vendernos la mentira de los infiltrados — O: sobre los vidrios rotos
- Un memo sobre la participación de PSL en las manifestaciones locales
- El ruido y la furia de un orden que se derrumba — A medida que el poder de Trump se desvanece, se abre una ventana al cambio