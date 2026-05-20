FUCK ICE: Struggles against Trump’s Immigration Policy

Our comrades at Kaos Editorial have published a Spanish-language book collecting our coverage of Trump’s return to power and popular resistance to the violence of border enforcement, entitled FUCK ICE: Luchas contra la política migratoria de Trump en Estados Unidos.

You can order the book online here. You can download a digital version here:

Click on the image to download the book.

From their description:

This book is a compilation of texts originally written by individuals associated with the American [sic] collective CrimethInc. They contextualize Joe Biden’s downfall, chart the rise of Donald Trump’s neo-fascism, and analyze the expansion of ICE in the US. This is accompanied by chronicles of the various mobilizations and demonstrations that participants have organized in response to the repeated murders of those who have confronted fascist racism in recent times.

To order copies for distribution, please contact the publishers.

You can find the book on archive.org here and on our site here.

If you are involved in an anarchist publishing project in Latin America and you want the printer files so you can produce a version of this book for your region, please contact us.

Contents

From the introduction:

A few years ago, amid the fervent crowds taking to the streets of many of the world’s metropolises, it would have been hard to imagine things could get any worse. And yet, that time has arrived. Thanks to the failure of global social democracy to maintain the bare minimum of the welfare state without any real change, our times are drawing dangerously close to the dark ages of the past. And thanks also to the elites who have rejected the idea of ​​a more humane capitalism or a green transition, the most rancid and archaic form of fascism is making a comeback.

Contexto

Crónicas