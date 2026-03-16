No Kings, No Masters: Building the Resistance

On March 28, millions of people around the country will participate in the third day of No Kings rallies. We are calling on everyone to engage with these rallies as an opportunity to build towards more concrete forms of organizing and action. You can read an array of options for what you could do here.

In October 2025, we published a call for anti-authoritarian blocs at the second No Kings demonstrations. Anarchists across the country engaged with the October No Kings demonstrations in a variety of ways. You can read a collection of reportbacks here.

At that time, Trump had just declared “antifa” was a “major terrorist organization,” sowing fear among opponents of the administration. Yet the Trump administration was not able to escalate to a large-scale crackdown on radicals; federal mercenaries still had their hands full attempting to carry out mass arrests and deportations targeting immigrants.

In January 2026, the administration tried to solve this problem by sending thousands of ICE agents to the Twin Cities, with the intention of developing a model via which they could go city to city, deporting thousands of people at a time. But the plan backfired, drawing tens of thousands of people into action against ICE and turning public opinion against mass deportations.

The fight in the Twin Cities represents a turning point in the history of the second Trump administration. At the grassroots level, the social and political distance between the various forces opposed to Trump is shrinking. The No Kings demonstrations offer an opportunity to consolidate these connections, taking advantage of the widespread popularity of the resistance in Minnesota.

Repression is ramping up in regions under the control of Trump’s allies, exemplified by the absurd conviction of nine defendants in the first Prairieland trial. Yet the federal government has picked too many fights at once and is now bogged down from Minneapolis to the Strait of Hormuz. The most effective way to maximize the security of participants in any movement is to expand the numbers of people who participate and escalate the pressure all together, so the authorities can’t isolate and target individuals. As one anarchist said after the October No Kings demonstrations,

What the hell are people talking about it being “dangerous” for anarchists to be at No Kings? It’s dangerous for us NOT to be there.

Thus far, for the most part, the No Kings rallies have not functioned to connect people in active networks to build the capacity to fight. Rather, they have functioned as symbolic expressions of dissatisfaction, revealing anger with both the Republicans and the Democrats. They have shown that there is mass opposition to the regime, but it remains to us to create opportunities for that opposition to assume concrete forms.

The time is ripe. Let’s rise to the occasion.

What You Can Do at No Kings

Here is an array of options, from most ambitious to easiest. Whoever you are, whatever resources you have at your disposal, there is something you can do.

Call for an Anti-Authoritarian Bloc

Get together with your friends and form a bloc at the rally. With four people, you can paint a big banner proclaiming your politics; with a dozen or more, you might be one of the most organized and visible blocs in the demonstration.

Announce your bloc and tell people how to participate: for example, “meet at the black flags at [a specific intersection].”

You could start before the main rally begins and move to it in a group, forming a “feeder march.”

In October, a small bloc of anti-authoritarians in one small city spontaneously led the entire rally in an unpermitted march all around downtown.

If you have good relations with the rally organizers where you are, you could coordinate with them to play a specific role in the march—for example, dealing with counter-protesters, or leading participants to an action at a local target such as a federal building or ICE facility.

Publicize a Follow-up Event

Plan an event or a series of events to take place after the rally. Distribute fliers at the rally spreading the word.

You could bring someone who has participated in resisting ICE in the Twin Cities to speak about the power of direct action, or person from the Palestinian, Venezuelan, or Iranian diasporas to speak about the impact of Trump’s imperialist ventures. You could organize a teach-in about a local issue, followed by a demonstration addressing it.

You could organize an assembly, a skill share, a local rapid response network, or a film screening. Whatever you plan, make it accessible to the wide range of people you can expect to encounter at the No Kings demonstration but pointing the way to a more radical framework with each event building upon the last. Envision a future in which your community looks back at the No Kings rally as the beginning of a new chapter of radical resistance.

Make as many fliers as you expect to see participants at the demonstration. If the last No Kings demonstration in your town brought out a thousand people, you need at least a thousand fliers.

Have Zines, Will Distro

Set up a zine table at your local No Kings protest. For some people, these might be the first zines they’ve ever read. Focus on approachable and introductory texts, but don’t conceal your radical positions—many people are hungry for real alternatives now. CrimethInc. and Sprout Distro offer good selections of PDFs to print. Don’t overwhelm browsers with too many titles—focus on bringing a few solid zines that you can stand behind on the topics that will best equip you to connect with people of other walks of life. Read the material before tabling so you can answer questions and provide recommendations. Invite people to your table and engage them in conversation. Share the beauty and joy of anarchy!

If you hurry, there is still time to order our “Immigrants Welcome” stickers here, an array of posters here, and copies of To Change Everything, our introduction to anarchism, here.

See below for an array of zines you could use.

Promote Defendant and Prisoner Support

Display banners and distribute fliers educating your fellow demonstrators about the plight of deportees, political prisoners, and defendants and what they can do to support them. This is a good time to publicize the Prairieland case in particular.

At one No Kings rally last October, Asheville anarchists distributed thousands of red bandanas invoking the history of labor struggles in Appalachia, inviting demonstrators to wear them as a gesture of solidarity with the Prairieland defendants.

Publicize Targets

Connect attendees to local struggles against ICE infrastructure, such as deportation facilities and flock cameras, or against other threats, such as AI data centers. Distribute information about the locations and vulnerabilities of these targets and a few easy actions that anyone can take against them.

For best results, of course, connect this with “Promote a Follow-up Event,” above.

Be Someone’s Radical Moment

Many of us remember the moment when we first encountered radical politics. Maybe yours was the alter-globalization movement, Occupy, the George Floyd Uprising, or the Student Intifada. Some participants at No Kings are not going to be open to hearing radical critiques of capitalism and the state, but make it your mission to find the ones who are ready to join the struggle, who just need a framework and an idea of where to begin. Talk to them about their views and how those might fit within a larger global history of resistance. It’s not about convincing them, but sharing tools to give a name to their longing for liberation.

May we sow the seeds of resistance to the state and capitalism. May the branches of our efforts reach towards the sky, towards liberation.

The crown of Empress Eugénie, the equivalent to Melania under Napoleon the Third, pleasingly damaged during the theft in the Apollo Gallery on October 19, 2025.

I. Appendix: Some Literature to Distribute

Click on each title to access the PDF for printing.