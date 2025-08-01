Catharsis: “Hope against Hope”

It has been a long time now since our last music release—but desperate times call for desperate measures. Taking up arms against a wave of authoritarianism and despair, North Carolina’s premier hardcore band, Catharsis, has recorded a new full-length album, “Hope Against Hope.” You can now download it from us here or pre-order the LP on vinyl from us here. It’s also available on the usual streaming platforms.

This record picks up where the band’s last material left off, continuing to push the envelope in terms of what hardcore can do. They don’t retread the ground they broke on their previous albums, but press forward into ever more abrasive and dynamic territory. Politically, they remain uncompromisingly radical in their lives as well as lyrics. Hardcore draws its dramatic power from the connection between word and deed; this is not a band that has slowed down, toned down, or mellowed out.

True to their roots in the do-it-yourself underground, they are releasing the album through CrimethInc. in the United States, Refuse Records in Europe, and No Gods No Masters in South America. The band recorded the drums with Benny Grotto at Mad Oak Studios and tracked the rest themselves. For the backing vocals, Catharsis tapped the vocalists of some of their favorite hardcore bands: Gosia (of Poland’s Mind Pollution, Next Victim, and Sorrow), Brazil’s Point of No Return, and North Carolina’s own Scarecrow and Vittna. Mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City Studio and mastered by Scott Crouse, “Hope Against Hope” is as explosive as our times.

Twenty-four years have passed since Catharsis released their last record, the split LP featuring “Arsonist’s Prayer,” though they did complete another song from that session for their discography in 2012. But they have been playing regularly together since 2013, adding Jimmy Chang (of Undying and Sect), who left the band in 1995, to the lineup that recorded the “Passion” LP. It was high time to record another album, making the most of material that has come together across two decades. In fact, Catharsis has never sounded better.

“Hope Against Hope” is an assault on a self-destructing society and a beacon of inspiration for all who are determined to survive.

In the words of the musicians themselves:

We have recorded a new album, Hope Against Hope. This is our first full-length release in 26 years. We’ve been working on these songs for a long time—if you saw us on tour in fall 2000, you witnessed an early version of the oldest one. We’re still the same band, the four of us who recorded the Passion LP and Jimmy, who left the band almost thirty years ago and had to wait until we got back together in 2012 to resume playing with us. We’re still the same people, just a few years older, a few years angrier, more heartbroken, more haunted by the brutality of our society, more convinced of the urgency of our mission. We are still doing what we have always done, metabolizing our grief into fury, our despair into determination, reaching out to you across the gulfs that divide us, seeking to give hope to fellow rebel hearts. It is still true that, if the world we deserve to live in does not exist, then our clumsy efforts to bring it into being are the closest thing to it that we will ever experience, and the best way to mourn our distance from it, the best way to honor it and what is noblest within us. Hope Against Hope is our humble contribution. For us, hardcore is not a style of dance music or a marketing strategy. Hardcore is still a secret society at war with the world, a way of living in struggle against everything around us that is petty and servile, a way of fighting to defend the beauty of the world. For all, against all.

You can download the lyric sheet at catharsis.band.

More information about the band is available here, including updates about their upcoming shows.

Catharsis will be performing in the United States and Europe over the next three months.

US Shows, August-October, 2025

August 8 - Durham, North Carolina: The Pinhook

August 9 - Asheville, North Carolina: Sly Grog Lounge

August 10 - Atlanta, Georgia: Eyedrum

September 12 - New York City, New York: Property Is Theft, Brooklyn

September 13 - Providence, Rhode Island

October 10 - Raleigh: Kings

October 11 - Richmond, Virginia

October 12 - Washington, DC

October 13 - Philadelphia

European Tour, October 15-25, 2025