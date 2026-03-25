Handbills for No Kings

On Saturday, March 28, millions of people around the United States will gather for the No Kings demonstrations. This is a good opportunity to address large numbers of people to propose more concrete forms of resistance. To make this as easy as possible, we present three handbills you can give out to people—one about resisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one introducing anarchist ideas to those who are unfamiliar with them, and one explaining the Prairieland case. Please prepare and distribute your own materials as well!

Click the image to access the PDF for printing and read the text of the flier. Click the image to access the PDF for printing and read the text of the flier.

Support the Prairieland Defendants

Finally, courtesy of Fire Ant Movement Defense, we offer this handbill about the Prairieland case.

You can learn more about the Prairieland case here and donate to their support fund here.