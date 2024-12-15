Announcing The Beautiful Idea

Participants in CrimethInc. projects are collaborating with veterans of other anarchist media platforms on a new podcast, The Beautiful Idea, which will offer reporting and analysis of current events. The first episode of The Beautiful Idea has just been released!
In their own words:
We are happy to announce the first episode of The Beautiful Idea, a new project from a collective of several anarchist and autonomous media producers scattered around the world. We’re bringing you interviews and stories from the front lines of autonomous social movements and struggles, as well as original commentary and analysis. We plan to put out about two episodes a month; one will be more focused on action news and include shorter interviews with front-line activists and organizers, and the other will feature longer, more deep-dive interviews on specific topics, including theoretical and historical analysis.
On today’s show, we feature our “Behind the Barricades “roundup of movement news, events, and updates, along with a look at the recent burst of media coverage following the shooting of a United Healthcare CEO in New York. Then we speak with someone involved in a new campaign to support Stop Cop City defendants facing both RICO and domestic terrorism charges. Finally, we consult a longtime anarchist to look back on the historic mobilization against the World Trade Organization in Seattle in 1999.