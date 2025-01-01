2024: Out of the Frying Pan, into the Fire

It’s time to take stock of the year have just lived through and get oriented for the year ahead. Here, we review the events of 2024 and our own contributions to the fight for a better world.

A year that began amid genocide in Palestine and war in Ukraine and Sudan is concluding as Donald Trump prepares to return to power. This has grim implications in the United States, where Trump has explicitly promised to carry out “the largest mass deportations in US history,” but also elsewhere, as Trump may attempt to seize new territory, permit Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to resume invading Syria in order to carry out ethnic cleansing, and make deals with other fellow autocrats at everyone else’s expense.

From this vantage point, we can see that we have been living through the rise of a new reactionary nationalism that is now positioned to supplant neoliberalism as the dominant political paradigm. It has been gaining power almost everywhere—from Russia to Italy and Germany, from Brazil to Indonesia. It is clear now that the Biden era did not interrupt the rise of autocracy, but simply represented a stage of its rise, during which liberals demonstrated that they, too, were eager to militarize the police, fund genocide, and normalize extrajudicial violence—even if that meant preparing the way for an authoritarian regime that will do away with democracy as they knew it.

For decades now, we have been fighting on two fronts against neoliberalism and fascism. These are challenging conditions: winning a battle is no guarantee that we will not have to fight that battle again and again, and every time we lose a battle, we are forced to fight it once more, but on worse terms. That makes it all the more important that the ways that we fight demonstrate our values and reflect the sort of life we consider worth living.

As 2025 begins with an explosion in Las Vegas and an attack in New Orleans, it looks like we are in for a bloody period. As we have already seen in Trump’s aggrandizement of various murderers and, on the other side of the battle lines, in the support for Luigi Mangione, this era is shaping up to be a clash between different kinds of violence. It is not the future we would have chosen, but the story is not over and there may be better days yet to come.

This year, the challenge will be to fight as hard as we have to in order to defend ourselves and our communities while nourishing the parts of ourselves that are imaginative, that are tender, that can not only desire a better world but believe it into being. We will have to do these things in the midst of turmoil, rather than waiting for more peaceful times. We can do this.

Happy new year, dear comrades.

Footage from an anarchist demonstration outside a jail on New Year’s Eve, 2024.

Resisting the Police State

The militarization of the police continued throughout the Biden era, creating the conditions for Trump and his supporters to ratchet up state violence even further. Seeking to document the proliferation of “cop city” police militarization projects, we published an incomplete list of such projects around the country, along with a report from a protest against one of them in Lacey, Washington.

Not surprisingly, the rate at which police murder people has also continued to increase. When police in New York City attacked a person they accused of dodging the fare on the subway—opening fire, shooting the suspect, a police officer, and multiple other people who happened to be in the station—we reported on a collective fare strike action that people organized in response.

Finally, in a massive history and analysis, we explored the history of the Stop the Sweeps campaign in Austin, Texas, aiming to distill lessons about autonomous organization to aid revolutionaries elsewhere in future struggles against police violence and dispossession.

Climate and Capitalism

The floods of May 2024 inflicted the most damage of any climate event in Brazilian history. Similar catastrophes occurred in Spain and elsewhere around the world. We circulated reports from anarchists who responded to these disasters, including anarchists in Appalachia who experienced Hurricane Helene.

Panning back to show these events in context, we published an article by Peter Gelderloos exploring why the strategies that mainstream environmental movements are employing to halt industrially-produced climate change are intended to fail.

Finally, we designed two posters—”Capitalism Is the Dance of Death” and “Capitalism Thrives on Death.” We mass-produced a sticker version of the former.

Solidarity with Palestine

Throughout 2024, the Israeli government continued its project of carrying out a genocide in Gaza to make way for its colonial ambitions. We have published several perspectives from people in the region making the case for an anti-colonial understanding of the situation and exploring what it means to act in solidarity with Palestinians.

When students at Columbia University and Barnard College set up an encampment in solidarity with Palestinians facing genocide at the hands of the Israeli military, we immediately circulated coverage from within the movement, as well as a thorough history of the campus occupation movement of 2008-2010.

We did the same thing when students at Cal Poly Humboldt campus occupied a building in solidarity, precipitating a showdown with police from throughout the region that raised the bar for campus occupations with a bonk heard round the world, a bonk for the ages.

As the Gaza solidarity movement established campus occupations around the country, we documented them—from the University of Texas at Austin to the the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and as far away as Mexico City.

Speaking of Austin, we also published a guide to running an announcements-only Signal thread based on the experience of organizers in Austin.

In “Why the State Can’t Compromise with the Gaza Solidarity Movement,” we explored the strategic questions that emerged in the course of the occupations—questions that still face us today.

A banner seen at a Gaza solidarity encampment in Mexico City, featuring the titular character from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella, The Little Prince. The text reads “Until that which is essential becomes visible.”

Sidebar: The Wall Street Journal

On May 2, the editorial collective of the Wall Street Journal published a hit piece implying that our publishing project was behind the Gaza solidarity encampments across the United States. The New York Post followed suit the next day, copying the homework of their brighter and more industrious classmates.

Not much brighter, mind you.

To hear the Wall Street Journal tell it, you would think we were the ones pulling the strings behind the entire solidarity movement. But remember, Columbia University is a walled fortress. Security guards check the IDs of every single person who comes in and out. The only people who could initiate any kind of solidarity movement at Columbia were Columbia students and faculty, and that is exactly what happened.

We publish reports from participants in movements like the one that broke out at Columbia, but we are not the ones radicalizing them. The violence in Gaza started that process—and the police did the rest. Capitalist genocide enthusiasts have only themselves to blame for the pushback that they are experiencing.

We used to consider the Wall Street Journal to offer reliable journalism. Morally, of course, they were completely bankrupt—their whole project is to justify the tremendous disparities in wealth and power that capitalism produces. But if your raison d’être is to advise capitalists regarding their decisions in the market, you generally have to stick close to the facts, lest you give bad investment advice.

Not so anymore, apparently. This time, they intentionally misrepresented the situation, bending the truth in order to drum up outrage and fear according to the format set by Fox News and even worse outlets. And this was not some rogue columnist, but the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal itself. This represents the best they are capable of, the highest priorities of the paper and its owners.

Their coverage functioned as an offensive operation on the terrain of discourse, truth be damned, intended to discredit student protesters and make a target out of anarchists in general. The explicit death threats that the troglodytes who read their coverage sent us were an inevitable and presumably intentional consequence.

In any case, they will do nothing to discourage us from playing our part in resisting genocide. On the contrary.

Elsewhere in the Mideast

In response to simplistic readings of the situation in the Mideast, we published a statement by Iranian exiles arguing for a consistent opposition to the Iranian government as well as the Israeli government and all the other forces complicit in the genocide of Palestinians.

We also published a text about how Kurdish protesters in Turkey succeeded in preventing the autocratic Turkish government from annulling the municipal elections of March 31 in order to install its own representatives in positions of authority.

When the Syrian revolution finally got underway again, we presented perspectives from participants in the revolution in western Syria alongside a report from anarchists in Rojava, the northeastern region of Syria.

Finally, we published the reflections of a Russian anarchist volunteer in northeastern Syria. He described watching the Russian mercenaries exit the country after inflicting years of atrocities—hoping that one day, he might see the same soldiers lay down their arms in his homeland, too. Amid widespread suffering and peril, his anecdote represents a glimmer of hope. History cannot remain frozen forever—and all tyrants eventually fall.

The Return of the Far Right

In the background of all of these events, the buildup to the 2024 elections was like a ticking time bomb. For those who were paying attention, it was clear that the Republicans were likely to win. In a time when increasing disparities in political and economic power are driving many voters to seek a strongman to represent them, the Democrats doubled down on presenting themselves as the party of the status quo, permitting their own ossified bureaucracy to throw the election to their rivals. We identified this problem in July.

Yet some were still surprised on the night of November 5. The truth is, the Democrats are responsible in many ways for the problems we face today, and no half measures can avail us in this situation.

At the same time, the return of Trump will only intensify the crises we face. We immediately set out to mobilize in response, calling on people around the country to host assemblies and festivals of resistance in order to create the kind of connections that people will need to protect each other. As we see it, based on the experiences of the previous Trump era, resistance is our only hope to put a limit on how far this slide into authoritarianism can go.

Further Afield

Similar struggles are coming to a head all around the world, now.

For example, for several years, locals and environmentalists have fought against the Tesla “gigafactory” outside Berlin—the biggest factory producing electric cars for Tesla in all of Europe. In March, we published an interview with a participant in a forest occupation blocking the expansion of the factory, alongside a translation of a communiqué by a clandestine anarchist group that carried out an act of sabotage that shut down the Tesla factory for at least a week, costing the company hundreds of millions of euros.

As Elon Musk expresses his commitment to outright fascist politics more and more explicitly, forms of resistance are especially inspiring.

Our correspondent in Argentina sent us a report on the opening of the reign of Javier Milei, titled “Six Months in a Neoliberal Dystopia”—a vivid picture of the rival forces and visions contending for the future everywhere.

In August 2024, a wave of protests rocked Indonesia in response to political machinations aimed at anointing a successor to President Joko Widodo. We interviewed anarchist participants in different parts of Indonesia.

Elsewhere, in Georgia, a protest movement erupted against the government’s shift towards Putin’s authoritarian regime and the grip of foreign economic powers upon the Caucasus in general. We published a report from the streets and an analysis of the causes and stakes of the protests.

And More

We didn’t spend 2024 just reporting on social struggles and analyzing geopolitical conflicts. We also published more thoughtful, personal texts, such as this meditation on love for Valentine’s Day and this personal narrative from the front lines of the opioid epidemic.

For Steal Something from Work Day, we agitated in support of workers with sticky fingers, arguing that workplace theft should be understood as the most widely practiced form of wealth redistribution in our time:

The United States Department of Commerce estimates that every year, “businesses lose $50 billion as a result of employee theft.” Let’s zoom in on that word, “lose.” They aren’t saying that $50 billion just disappears; it isn’t simply mislaid, nor willfully destroyed. They mean that $50 billion ends up in the pockets of the workers, rather than in the bank accounts of corporate executives. In other words, the problem is that the money ends up in the hands of the people who are doing the work that produces it.

For April Fool’s Day, we published an extended rendering of the old CrimethInc. lightbulb joke. In a further ironic development, this text was earnestly translated into Spanish and Basque by a comrade in Basque Country who was not familiar with the concept of April Fool’s Day.

“How many anarchists does it take to change a light bulb?” I asked. “We’re not here to change things for people,” said the insurrectionist. “The light bulb has to change itself.” “‘Communism is not a state of affairs which is to be established, an ideal to which reality has to adjust itself,’” quoted the communist. “It is ‘the real movement that abolishes the present state of things,’ which is to say, the darkness.” “So if we change the light bulb, it was communism that did it?” objected the insurrectionist. “Talk about gaslighting.” “Lenin says ‘Communism is Soviet power plus the electrocution of the whole country,’” the communist answered.

Film

This year, we completed our documentary about the 2019 uprising in Chile, “Fell in Love with Fire.”

Following up our earlier coverage of the Chilean uprising, this film offers an inspiring portrayal of the tactics that gave demonstrators control of the streets, the organizing strategies that enabled the movement to act effectively while remaining leaderless, and the importance of time and space in revolt.

In addition, we published footage of a play that the Weelaunee Solidarity Collective performed at the Zapatista encuentro in January, supplementing accounts of the journey to the encuentro and the gathering itself.

We also produced a video walkthrough to accompany our guide, “How to Host a Haunted House.”

History

To celebrate the back-to-back birthdays of Louise Michel and Mikhail Bakunin, we published a narrative account of Michel’s exile in New Caledonia, followed by a virtual tour of Bakunin’s birthplace and family home, Priamukhino, including the museum documenting his life and the lives of his relatives and friends.

Revisiting queer resistance to the Nazis in search of tactics and inspiration for our own times, we published “Queer Wanderings through the Other Germany and the Anti-Nazi Underworld.”

To pass on the memory of more recent historical events, we published retrospectives on Reclaim the Streets, Occupy Wall Street, and the anarchist resistance to the fascist gathering in Charlottesville in 2017.

In order to enable our slain comrades to continue to address the living, we published the diary of Dmitry Petrov, in which he offered an eyewitness account of the revolution of 2014 in Ukraine. We also contributed an introduction for a book documenting the life and times of Aleksei Sutuga, a Siberian anti-fascist who passed away in 2020.

Obituaries

On February 6, 2024, the billionaire Sebastián Piñera perished in a helicopter crash. Considering how many Chilean radicals met their deaths from helicopters during the dictatorship, Piñera’s death hangs in history as an unsurpassable example of poetic justice.

At the end of February, we received an email from a person who signed himself Aaron Bushnell. He had written us to explain his reasons for setting himself on fire at the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC. In communication with his friends, we published their memories of him. He seems in all regards to have been an exemplary individual.

Aaron Bushnell.

Tragically, the anarchist Luciano Pitronello, also known as Tortuga, who had cheated death in 2011, passed away as the consequence of a workplace accident in August. We published a eulogy in his memory.

Speaking in Tongues

This year, we have published material in Arabic, Basque, Czech, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Vietnamese, among other languages. As of now, we have over 200 articles available on our site in Spanish and Italian, and over 100 in German, French, and Portuguese. For a full listing of all the material we have published in languages other than English, you can start here.

In addition, we work with people around the world to keep our works available in print in other languages and regions, as well. For example, this year, our comrades in Brazil did new print runs of three of our books in Portuguese: Recipes for Disaster, Expect Resistance, and Days of War, Nights of Love.

We take internationalism and the project of building bridges between different communities and struggles very seriously. It is an honor to work with and learn from our comrades all around the world. If we can build vibrant connections and circulate new ideas and tactics as they emerge, we may prove more resilient than the global capitalist order that has created so many challenges for itself as well as for us.

Stormy seas ahead.

Appendix: New Print Material

All of the following releases are available in our tools section. Please print and circulate them yourself!

Posters and Stickers

