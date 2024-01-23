Three Classic CrimethInc. Books in Portuguese

Our comrades in Brazil have done new print runs of three of our books in Portuguese: Recipes for Disaster, Expect Resistance, and Days of War, Nights of Love.

Across three decades of activity, our books have appeared in many different languages—Work, for example, has appeared in German, Spanish, Russian, Serbo-Croat, Lithuanian, Korean, and Portuguese, most of which are available here. We offer material in a grand total of 43 different languages on this site. We believe that it is crucial to build bridges between people in different communities and different parts of the world, and to do so by working directly with native speakers rather than relying on automated translation software.

In addition to offering ongoing coverage of social struggles in Brazil, CrimethInc. cells in Brazil have already published various CrimethInc. books, newspapers, and zines in Portuguese, as well as organizing speaking tours in both South and North America. Now, to begin 2024, they have published new and improved versions of three of our best-known books in Portuguese.

These will be available at infoshops and book fairs across Brazil in the coming weeks. You can also purchase them online via the infoshop 1000contra.

Recipes for Disaster

Recipes for Disaster is a tactical handbook for direct action, extensively illustrated with technical diagrams and firsthand accounts. It combines decades of hard-won knowledge about everything from collective organizing and antifascist action to squatting, graffiti, and sabotage.

Days of War, Nights of Love

Your ticket to a world free of charge. The first book we published, Days of War, Nights of Love, is the perfect starting place for anyone seeking a life of passionate revolt. It is a visionary manifesto, a daring challenge to everything we take for granted, a riotous explosive experiment of a book.

Expect Resistance

A hybrid field manual and tragic novel, Expect Resistance picks up where Days of War, Nights of Love leaves off, extending the analysis and recounting the adventures of those who staked everything on their wildest dreams. An epic of personal secession and collective resistance.