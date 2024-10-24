The market takes life and leaves destruction in its wake. It forces you to sell away the irreplaceable hours of your life to enrich bosses and bureaucrats—death on the installment plan. It rewards landlords for evicting families, engineers for inventing war machines, politicians for gentrification and genocide.
Capitalism reduces forests to junk mail and ecosystems to ash. A rally for the stock market means hurricanes and heat waves for us. Species by species, continent by continent, it is turning the whole world into a graveyard. If we don’t abolish it, it will destroy everything we love. This is a clear-cut case of self-defense.
This design is also available as a poster.