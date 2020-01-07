CrimethInc.com Now Fully Functional in Portuguese

After a tremendous amount of work, we are finally able to announce the Brazilian Portuguese version of this site, pt.crimethinc.com. In addition, we have uploaded a large number of books, zines, posters, and articles in Portuguese. From now on, you can access a full list of our articles in Portuguese at crimethinc.com/languages/português-brasileiro. Below, you can find a full list of all our books (all freely available in PDF), zines, and posters in Portuguese, as well.

This is part of our ongoing effort to fully internationalize our efforts, making them equally inclusive across all national borders and boundaries of language.

We first made contact with Brazilian anarchists in the 1990s; our material has appeared in Portuguese going back as far as early issues of our paper, Harbinger, which appeared under the name Arauto. Since the June 2013 uprisings we have published articles from comrades, directly from within the mobilizations. In addition, comrades in Brazil and Portugal have translated a vast amount of CrimethInc. material from English and other languages into Portuguese. All this material can now be gathered here in a unified platform.

We hope to continue our efforts to build tools and networks for communication and solidarity across the decades to come. We aim to establish strategic dialogue between anarchists and anti-authoritarian rebels active on all seven continents. Not just to translate analysis from one language or region for others, but also supporting voices of resistance wherever people are fighting against the oppression of capitalism, patriarchy, racism, and the state.

If you would like to help with translations to or from Portuguese and other languages, or if know of any material already translated and not yet on this site, please contact us by email: false.flag@riseup.net.

Thanks—and see you on the streets!

Below, you can click the image to download the pdf.

Livros

Da Democracia à Liberdade: A Diferença entre Governo e Autodeterminação – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Para comprar cópias impressas de Da Democracia à Liberdade clique aqui.

Trabalho: capitalismo . economia . resistência – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Espere Resistência: um guia de campo – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre: um livro de receitas anarquista – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Dias de Guerra Noites de Amor: Crimideia para iniciantes – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Zines

Para Mudar Tudo – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Voto vs. Ação Direta – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Você Está Sob Vigilância – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

A Internet Como uma Nova Cerca – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

7 Mitos Sobre a Polícia – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Anarquia e Álcool – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 01 Black blocs, bloqueios & bombas de fumaça – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 02 Coletivos, coalizões & cultura de segurança – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 03 Saúde, comportamento & violência doméstica – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 04 Sabotagem, infiltração & evasão – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 05 Grafite, estêncil, serigrafia, adesivos & lambes – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 06 (Portugues Brasileiro) Manifestações, bicicletadas, festas & festivais – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 07 Desemprego, okupas, caronas & lixeiras – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 08: Solidariedade, apoio jurídico & minando a opressão

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 09: Feitiços, performances, música & reservatórios de ideias

Receitas para o Desastre Vol. 10: Mídia, propaganda & formas de chamar a atenção

Posters

A Polícia – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Vamos Mostar Quem Manda: Ninguém – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Democracia é Burocracia – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Democracia é Fronteira – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Democracia é Guerra – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Democracia é Polícia – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Democracia é Prisão – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Democracia é Vigilância – Clique na imagem para baixar o PDF.

Textos