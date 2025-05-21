Help Us Reprint the Contradictionary

Once again, we’ve sold out of another printing of the Contradictionary, our Bestiary of Words in Revolt. In order to help fund the next printing, we are offering a few copies of our limited edition printing of the book, the Unicorn Edition. You can purchase one here.

Like a photonegative of the original edition of the Contradictionary, the Unicorn Edition features a white faux leather cover. The title is stamped in holographic rainbow foil. We designed the Unicorn Edition in 2021 as a reward for those who assist us in reprinting the book. We only have a few of them left.

In the tradition of The Devil’s Dictionary and other works of alphabetized audacity, the Contradictionary assembles a wide range of wit and whimsy. It is no mere miscellany, but a lighthearted work of serious literature, concentrating a wealth of ideas into aphorisms and anecdotes. Whence do Stockholm Syndrome and Broken Window Theory derive their names? What is the common root of aristocracy and democracy? Who gets diagnosed with Anarchia and Drapetomania? How did voting kill Edgar Allen Poe, and why is a crater on the dark side of the moon named for the man who blew up the Tsar? Alternately scathing and sublime, Contradictionary pulls back the curtain from the war within every word, revealing the conflict behind the façade of the commonplace.

While our stock holds out, we will also include a copy of our “Act Like You Are Already Free” sticker in each order. These are printed on holographic vinyl, which gives the stickers an otherworldly rainbow sheen.

We produced this sticker in homage to our friend David Graeber, who passed away in 2020. David said, “The principle of direct action is the defiant insistence on acting as if one is already free.”

On the left, the paper version of the sticker; on the right, a mock-up of the holographic vinyl version.

With your assistance, we hope to have the standard edition of the Contradictionary back in print soon.

You are also welcome to assist us with a donation here, or to sign up to become a monthly supporter. We are an all-volunteer project without any outside funding. We make all of our work available for free or, where that is impossible, for break-even prices. Your assistance determines the extent of what we can do.