Help Us Reprint Days of War, Nights of Love and the Contradictionary

The Trump era presented a non-stop series of crises; some things got lost in the shuffle as we navigated the climactic final months. Consequently, these two classic books have been out of print for over a year. We’ve spent most of 2021 regrouping and preparing our next round of ambitious projects. This is the last loose end we need to tie up.

Days of War, Nights of Love

Days of War, Nights of Love presents a passionate appeal for a politics of liberation that approaches life as a joyous adventure. It was the first book we published—it has been more than twenty-one years now since we got the first printing back from the factory. A classic foundational document of 21st-century anarchism, it has introduced several generations to radical ideas and possibilities. More details here.

The Hardcover Edition of Days of War, Nights of Love is the best version of the book that we’ve ever made, featuring Smyth sewn binding between heavy boards complete with sewn-in black ribbon bookmark. These are limited to 1000 copies, reserved for special occasions like this. Detailed photos here.

Days of War is clearly the work of enthusiastic young people—but there are some truths that starry-eyed young people can perceive and articulate more clearly than anyone else, truths that all of us would do well to keep close to heart throughout our lives.

Whatever medical science may profess, there is a difference between life and survival. There is more to being alive than just having a heartbeat and brain activity. Being alive, really alive, is something much subtler and more magnificent. Their instruments measure blood pressure and temperature, but overlook joy, passion, love, all the things that make life really matter. To make our lives matter again, to really get the most out of them, we have to redefine life itself. We have to dispense with their merely clinical definitions, in favor of ones which have to do with what we actually feel.

The Contradictionary

We published the Contradictionary in 2013: a glossary of revolution exploring the war in every word. In the tradition of The Devil’s Dictionary and other works of alphabetized audacity, the Contradictionary assembles a wide range of wit and whimsy. It is no mere miscellany, but a lighthearted work of serious literature, concentrating a wealth of ideas and history into aphorisms and anecdotes. More details here.

We’ve designed the Unicorn Edition of the Contradictionary exclusively for those who help us with this reprint. Like a photonegative of the original edition, it features a white faux leather cover. The title is stamped in holographic rainbow foil. Like the Days of War hardcover edition, it is the best version of this book that we have ever prepared, and it’s only available through this fundraiser.

Whence do Stockholm Syndrome and Broken Window Theory derive their names? What is the common root of aristocracy and democracy? Who gets diagnosed with Anarchia and Drapetomania? How did voting kill Edgar Allen Poe, and why is a crater on the dark side of the moon named for the man who blew up the Tsar? Alternately scathing and sublime, the Contradictionary pulls back the curtain from the war within every word, revealing the conflict behind the façade of the commonplace.

We are CrimethInc.—an international network of aspiring revolutionaries. For twenty-five years, we’ve published a wide range of material by and for people fighting for a better world—all copyright free, composed collectively and anonymously, produced and distributed by volunteers. Thank you for helping us to continue this work.