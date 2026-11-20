In response to the violent eviction of Maricarmen Abascal, a disabled 87-year-old woman, people around Spain poured into the streets and set up encampments in the plazas in a movement against evictions and gentrification. On November 11, a general strike took place throughout the country—the first in fourteen years. Here, we present accounts of the events from the vantage points of Madrid and Barcelona.

This is a valuable document for all who seek to build the power to defend our communities.

The View from Madrid

We sit in a loosely arranged circle in a local social center run by a trade union. It’s just past midnight. When the clock strikes 12, marking the beginning of Wednesday, November 11, we erupt into cheers. Spain’s first general strike in 14 years is underway.

4.5 million people mobilized

1340 committees across the Spanish state

108 cities mobilized

4 million+ leaflets distributed

600,000+ posters put up

“General Strike for Housing” website

The building opened at 8 pm on Tuesday; it will stay open until 8 pm on Wednesday, with a room designated for strikers to take naps. People mill about, preparing food for our late dinner, drying wet clothing with a hairdryer that someone thought to bring from home. Some catch up with old friends, as the social center has become a gathering place for all in the area who need it. Others sign up to take shifts making coffee, preparing food, and protecting the space over the hours ahead.

We are Vallekanos, some by birth, others more recent transplants. Vallecas, known as Vallekas to many, is an urban area of Madrid so large that it was divided into two districts (Puente de Vallecas and Villa de Vallecas). The area is an epicenter of anti-fascist working-class resistance in Spain’s capital. After Maricarmen was evicted in September and the general strike was announced in October, local organizations and social movements in the districts came together to help organize for the strike. Similar convergences have taken place in thousands of localities around Spain.

“It’s syndicalist terrorism.” —Isabel Díaz Ayuso, right-wing President of the “Madrid Community”

The enthusiasm that fills this social center on the eve of the general strike flows from the same energy that erupted in millions of Spaniards on the day that Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old woman, was evicted from her home of 70 years in Madrid. Something clicked in the collective consciousness of the country at that moment. The percentage of Spain’s population that lives as tenants has risen steadily over the last few decades, reaching 25%, and recently, rents have skyrocketed.

All of us have heard the horror stories. A coworker who lives in a village a hundred kilometers away because they couldn’t afford housing near the office. Families with children who are forced to live in a single sub-letted room. Residents of protected housing who were evicted after their homes were sold to ruthless investment funds.

A memorial to Maricarmen a few steps away from her home.

Thanks to years of hard work by grassroots housing movements across the country, a voice has emerged to connect these struggles. The Sindicato de Inquilinas (“Tenant’s Union”) has become a household name, appearing day after day in the news and on social media. The Union has shown the country that it is neither normal nor right that decent, stable housing has become increasingly impossible to find in this country, and the opportunity to become a homeowner even more so. The Union has exposed these struggles as the product of a deliberate political and financial strategy perpetrated by the wealthy. The Union has developed a powerful architecture of local assemblies, which made it possible to channel this collective outrage into a call for a general strike.

What follows is a local report and analysis from the districts of Vallekas and the city of Madrid as a whole, tracing the efforts leading up to the strike and the events of the day itself.

It Was About Time for a Strike!

As we reported last month, the current housing crisis in Spain had been approaching a breaking point in the months leading up to Maricarmen’s eviction. In Madrid, rental prices have risen 50% over the past five years, and many in the city find themselves forced to spend upwards of 70% of their monthly salaries on rent. In 2025, there were nearly 25,000 evictions nationwide, 74.6% of which were due to non-payment of rent.

Maricarmen had struggled for years alongside the Sindicato de Inquilinas de Madrid against the investment fund that had become the owner of her home; that fund, Urbagestión, had raised her rent by an exorbitant amount that she could not pay. Her eviction on September 23 became a symbol of the ruthless cruelty of these “vulture funds,” as they’re popularly known, and of the unsustainable conditions that tenants live under nationwide.

The Sindicato de Inquilinas organized a mass demonstration through the center of Madrid on September 26 to protest against Maricarmen’s eviction, demanding “houses for living in, not for speculation.” Some 300,000 people attended. As they reached Madrid’s House of Representatives, some participants realized that the demonstration needed to go further. Protesters immediately began setting up tents in the nearby Puerta del Sol, the square in the heart of Madrid. Fifteen years earlier, that square had been the home to the 15M encampment, one of most important manifestations of popular resistance in Spain’s recent history.

“We’re not going to stop, because Madrid has finally woken up. We won’t let them keep ruling over our lives,” proclaimed Valeria Racu, one of the spokespersons of the Sindicato de Inquilinas, at the encampment that evening. By September 30, there were 1248 tents at the camp.

The encampment at Puerta del Sol.

The Sindicato de Inquilinas proved to be extremely adept at leveraging the momentum of the events following Maricarmen’s eviction to force the government and the rest of Spain’s civil society into action. Formed in 2017, the Sindicato adopted the underlying organizing principle of sindicalismo de base, grassroots unionism. Although it is not an explicitly anarchist organization, the group has acknowledged that they are heavily influenced by the revolutionary anarcho-syndicalism of the Confederación Nacional del Trabajo [CNT]. Working horizontally through local assemblies and neighborhood nodos (nodes), all members become involved from their very first meeting in helping each other to face their housing issues.

Direct action is at the core of their practice. In one of their strategies, Nos Quedamos (“We’re staying put”), tenants facing rent hikes stay in their homes and continue paying their old rent. Another approach, Bloques en Lucha (“Resistance buildings”), takes the offensive by reaching out to the tenants of buildings owned by the same landlord to help them organize against potential housing abuses before they happen.

Thus attuned to the growing popular will for change, the Confederación de Sindicatos de Inquilinas (Confederation of Tenants’ Unions), representing 21 cities throughout Spain, presented a proposal for a “Maricarmen Decree.” They advanced a list of measures to tackle the housing crisis and demanded that the government’s Council of Ministers vote to approve it the following week. The Confederación also urged the country’s major labor unions, the CCOO (Comisiones Obreras) and UGT (Unión General de Trabajadores), to call for a national general strike if the decree was voted down, adding in their press conference that “it would no longer make sense for the government to remain in power” if the measures were not approved. The encampment in the Puerta del Sol joined with other activist groups and the rest of the housing movement to intensify critical pressure on the government.

A protest sign reading “Vulture funds, get out of our neighborhoods!”

But the government of Socialist Party Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez once again proved itself to be a snake disguised as a paragon of European leftism. It accepted the proposed decree, with one small caveat: it split the proposal into two decrees, separating the fifth and most revolutionary measure, indefinite contracts, into a separate decree. This was intended to ensure that his government could get credit for “fixing” the housing crisis without upsetting capital markets too much. In any case, while the Council of Ministers approved both decrees, both failed to pass in Congress.

The rejection of the decrees set off a rapid series of events. On October 5, Sánchez called for a snap general election on November 29. On October 7, alongside the leftist labor unions CGT, Comisiones de Base [Co.bas], and Solidaridad Obrera and the majority labor unions CCOO and UGT, the Confederación de Sindicatos de Inquilinas declared that the general nationwide 24-hour strike would take place on November 11.

That same day, Maricarmen passed away. She had been taken to the hospital when she was evicted two weeks earlier. “Fight for what is yours” was the message she left for the movement.

Maricarmen at a housing protest in May 2026.

The November 11 general strike was the first in the country in 14 years, though a major feminist strike took place in 2018. Significantly, it was the first general strike since Spain’s transition to democracy in which the country’s largest mainstream labor unions did not play a central role.

The Confederación de Sindicatos de Inquilinas had been working on plans for a general strike since 2025 alongside the country’s combative and alternative labor unions and in conversation with stateless nationalist trade unions (in Catalonia, Basque Country, Galicia, and other regions where people seek autonomy) and mainstream labor unions. The support of the CCOO and UGT was critical to convening a mass general strike, since their combined membership totals over two million workers. However, these are reformist unions that have historically functioned as state proxies, falling in line with the government and the interests of business leaders and suppressing real change. They were ultimately forced to agree to call for the general strike by the massive mobilization from below. During the weeks leading up to the strike, they demonstrated their uselessness by doing the bare minimum—and in many cases nothing at all—to organize their workplaces. These reformist unions treated the strike as something like a campaign event for Sánchez´s government.

Regardless of the union bureaucrats, the real work was taking place in workplaces, neighborhoods, hospitals, schools, universities, and on the street. A massive grassroots movement across all sectors of society mobilized to spread the word about the demands of the strike, talking to people about how the housing crisis was affecting them and urging them to walk out of their workplaces on November 11. The specific demands varied from one group to the next, but the most common demands included:

Cutting and capping rent prices by linking them to personal income;

Prohibiting residential properties from being used for financial speculation and expropriating the homes bought up by vulture funds and banks;

Putting an end to evictions and establishing indefinite rental contracts;

Combatting racism in the housing sector;

A mass expansion of the public housing stock through expropriation, a wealth tax, and the creation of publicly owned construction companies; and

Increasing salaries, pensions, and public services.

Over 1340 local strike committees took part in this mass mobilization in city neighborhoods and villages across the country. It cannot be overstated how diverse those committees were. They brought together participants from neighborhood associations, public education and activist groups, alternative labor unions, anti-racist organizations, the LGBTQ+ and feminist movements, migrant associations, anarchist collectives, socialist groups, the ecological movement, and squatter collectives along with the wide array of initiatives connected to the housing movement and representatives from left-wing political parties. This made it possible to organize the strike in a decentralized way, preventing any particular group or sector from exerting disproportionate control over the course of events.

Conflicts over predominance did occur in some committees, of course. But the underlying structure proved to be highly effective at distributing power horizontally while organizing nationwide for the strike.

Thanks to the local infrastructure that these groups had built over years of movement work, there were already many different places to organize in each locality and many other sectors of the community with whom it was possible to forge alliances. And since each of these participating collectives worked to promote the strike on their own, the committees had a massive amplifying effect, providing a forum for a wide range of movements to engage in dialogue and unite their efforts. Most of the committees across the country met weekly in local social centers, with some dividing further into working groups focusing directly on communications or specific actions.

One noteworthy tool that the Sindicato de Inquilinas created to help organize strike actions was Toka, a mobile and web app that presented users with a map of their area, showing all of the activities that were being organized, from information tables in public squares and committee assemblies to banner-making sessions and creative actions to capture the public’s attention. This helped members of the public to get involved in the pre-strike activities even if they didn’t belong to any particular group or union or hadn’t been able to attend local assemblies due to time constraints. It facilitated the organization of more actions by making it easy for those who had previously not been connected to collaborate easily.

While Toka was only one tool among many used in the weeks leading up to the strike, 2328 activities were organized on this platform alone.

Vallekas Gets Ready

“Us old ladies have to support all of this, because I’m a Vallekana, you know what I mean? No one can tell me anything about Vallekas, because I’m a Vallekana, and there are really good people living here, hard-working people… They’re destroying the Social Security system. Can you believe I’ve been waiting to see a doctor for 25 days? But it’s not the doctor’s fault… how could it be their fault? They’re cutting their throats, just like the señoritas [public school teachers]. So us old ladies, we also support you.” —Juani, a proud Vallekana, speaking with activists in a public square

The Vallekas area of Madrid has long been a site of working-class resistance in the Spanish capital. A 30-minute walk from the center of Madrid, the districts provided a home for migrants moving to the city from impoverished areas of Andalusia and Extremadura in the 1950s and 1960s and, more recently, for immigrants from Latin America and Morocco. For a large part of the 20th century, the Vallekas area existed mostly as a slum, ignored by the local government and lacking many of the basic public resources people need to live. Residents thus had to—and still have to—rely on each other to get by, and must fight for the changes needed to improve their communities. Spain’s first neighborhood association was founded here in 1968; over the past half century, residents have waged powerful struggles to demand resources such as public schools, sewage systems, and paved roads. In one action in 1985, 14,000 residents formed a human chain across the area’s two districts to demand a Metro line.

Vallekanos fighting for basic resources.

The legacy of this spirit of resistance lives on as a core part of the local identity. The area’s slums have gradually been replaced by newer residences, roads, parks, schools, and businesses. While it now exists as an extension of the capital city, Vallekas still faces problems that the local right-wing government refuses to address.

We are writing this text from Vallekas; from this vantage point, we can offer a more detailed perspective on the general strike of November 11.

One of the most critical issues facing Vallekas is the looming spectre of gentrification. While many people once considered the area impossible to gentrify, as Madrid has become more and more expensive, both tenants and speculators have expanded outward from the center. Tourist apartments have begun popping up in the unlikeliest of places. Banks that had previously financed social housing have sold entire buildings to vulture funds, resulting in countless evictions, and what was once a relatively affordable area to live in has begun pushing out its longtime residents.

In addition, a significant proportion of these districts’ population are immigrants. Given that 70% of the immigrant population in Spain rents their home, they are disproportionately affected by the current crisis.

David, a tenant of Caixabank’s former social housing, which was sold to vulture funds, thanking the activists who came out to support him on the morning of his eviction.

Meetings of different housing rights groups overflowed throughout the districts in the days following Maricarmen’s eviction. One of the oldest housing rights groups in Vallekas is the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages (PAH), although today their activities are not limited to helping those affected by mortgages. A Sindicato de Inquilinas node joined them in the area over the past year.

Large numbers of local residents turned out to Vallekas’ united strike committee following the call for the general strike. The participants divided the expansive area of both Puente and Villa de Vallekas into neighborhoods, streets, and commercial areas. Each association or collective in the committee took responsibility for a different area, pasting posters, handing out leaflets, talking to businesses, and taking responsibility for any other activities they deemed necessary to get the word out in their zone. Most committees across the country created their own posters, leaflets, and other materials, personalizing them to speak directly to the residents of those areas and connecting local issues to broader concerns. Thousands of posters and leaflets were printed and circulated in Vallekas alone.

Every day, different collectives appeared at busy locations such as Metro exits and markets, handing out leaflets and asking if residents knew that a strike had been called and encouraging them to take part in it. Outside the Metro, in the early hours of the morning, some riders headed to work would ask activists if they could take leaflets with them to hand out at their workplaces. Special posters were created for businesses to hang in their windows declaring that they would be closed on the day of the strike.

Signs promoting the strike hung across numerous Vallekas metro stops.

On weekends, people set up information tables in public squares or parks; this proved especially effective for generating longer conversations with residents. As we donned our orange vests and approached people to strike up conversations, our objective wasn’t to talk at them about the strike. We simply aimed to ask them if they had heard about the strike and how they were impacted by the housing crisis. Often, residents would begin talking and find it difficult to stop, venting about the mounting housing issues that they and their loved ones have faced over the last few years. At the end of these conversations, we affirmed that these were problems that most of us were facing and explained what we were trying to do about them. This approach helped us to politicize these widely shared issues in conversations with the broader public while enabling those of us working in the local housing movement to learn about the specific issues our neighbors are facing.

As the day of the strike approached, the number of actions scaled up, including hanging giant banners from highway bridges and actions at the buildings of major real estate companies. Most of the united strike committees organized marches through their neighborhoods to remind people that the day was approaching. In Madrid, public school teachers have been on strike since October 14; they both received support from those organizing the general strike and contributed to those efforts as well. People also organized anti-repression workshops to share what to do in case of police identification, detention, or brutality.

A strike banner hangs over a highway near Vallekas.

11N

The general strike was scheduled to last for 24 hours. In preparation, the united strike committees across Spain scheduled actions to begin from the moment the clock struck midnight. Both the committees and other collectives designated specific locations in their areas to serve as gathering and resting places. Volunteers signed up to prepare food and coffee throughout the day, since the strike also entailed a 24-hour pause on all consumer purchases.

In Vallekas, things got off to an early start. What was meant to be a simple meet-up to visit businesses and remind them to shut down at midnight attracted such a large turnout that it became a march instead. Activists walked up and down the streets of the district, handing out flyers about the strike to passersby and speaking with employees at local businesses. Many other parts of Madrid held similar demonstrations to ring in the beginning of the strike. Marchers in the famous Lavapiés neighborhood in the center of Madrid managed to spontaneously close down the large Carrefour grocery store in the middle of the neighborhood. Real estate agencies, responsible for some of the worst ills of the housing crisis, shuttered their doors for the entire day in fear.

A defensive poster on a real estate agency, reading, “We are not vulture funds / We are not speculators / We are people from the neighborhood!! / We are not here to make money off the neighborhood, we are here to grow alongside it.” Too little, too late.

Throughout the day, informational pickets took place at strategic hubs of logistics, industry, transport, and commerce across the city. The decentralized nature of the united strike committees enabled local organizers to reach most of the most important locations in each district, attesting to the effectiveness of this decentralized organizing model. Vallekas saw lively pickets at Mercamadrid, the largest wholesale distributor of fresh produce in Spain, one of the main city bus depots, and the logistics center of the postal service. Their objective was to inform employees as they entered their workplaces of their right to strike and convince them to walk out, while seeking to disrupt each site’s operations in the process.

Highway roadblocks also took place throughout Madrid and across Spain. Strikers blocked nearly every major highway and motorway entrance to the city at some point throughout the day in Madrid, halting traffic and preventing strike-breakers from reaching their workplaces. Protesters joyfully hung banners from overpasses.

Vallekas protesters block one of Madrid’s main highways.

In response, mass police operations unfolded all over the city throughout the day, attempting to intimidate activists and brutalizing the public. Due to its historic association with anti-fascism, Vallekas was one of the major targets of these operations. Secret police and squad cars patrolled its streets from the very first hours of the strike, stopping, identifying, and searching anyone suspected of being an activist. Despite doing little more than exercising their legal right to conduct an informational picket, activists at Mercamadrid and the city bus yard faced attacks from police wielding pepper spray and batons, who arrested a small number of them. Officers used the rain as an excuse to conceal their badge numbers, refusing activists’ requests that they to identify themselves and threatening those who made such requests with detention or further violence.

Yet police failed to repress the strike in Vallekas. Moving en masse to stay protected while organized into small groups for flexibility, activists often outmaneuvered the police to carry out their actions. At one point, a large group of protesters was able to close down one of the biggest grocery stores in Puente de Vallecas because the police were distracted by a different group of protesters that had closed down another grocery store a few blocks away. Store workers inside danced and celebrated with the protesters outside.

One of the worst cases of brutality of the day took place at noon in Gran Vía, Madrid’s largest and most tourist-heavy commercial boulevard. Thousands of activists gathered there to peacefully shut down the global fashion stores that line the thoroughfare; they managed to block all traffic as well. This joyful moment was cut short when hundreds of riot police descended on the crowd, using pepper spray and beating any person within reach. One man was rushed to the hospital after an officer split his head open with a police baton.

A picket at Gran Vía on the afternoon of November 11.

News of these events inundated social media. Despite the police violence and the torrential rain, Madrid’s residents turned out in massive numbers for the day’s main demonstration, which shut down the center of the city. According to event organizers’ estimates, 600,000 people showed up, representing countless associations, groups, and collectives as well as all of the city’s united strike committees. The Protest Song Chorus, the Transfeminist Marching Band, and the Orchestra for the Revolution enlivened the soaked marchers with their music.

As we marched through the soggy streets, the first figures of the day started coming in. According to the Confederación de Sindicatos de Inquilinas, 4.5 million workers—roughly 20% of the country’s workforce—were taking part in the strike. More than 40% of small businesses were closed for the day as the national economy saw a loss of over 2 billion euros in gross output. Turnout was particularly high in certain industries: 90% of automotive sector workers and dockworkers, 85% of meat industry workers, 82% of waste collection employees, and 75% of energy sector workers participated in the general strike of November 11.

The demonstration in the city center celebrating the success of the strike remained peaceful. The crowds swelled with thousands of all ages and people from all walks of life, including many who had never joined a protest before. The march was scheduled to last until 8 pm, but because of the rain and the tremendous number of people who had joined, only part of the march had reached the end point at the Plaza de España by that time. This has never been an issue in any of the countless demonstrations that have taken place in the city center.

Nonetheless, without any provocation, hundreds of riot police surrounding the march suddenly began charging at the demonstrators. The riot police attempted to kettle thousands of protesters while simultaneously assaulting them with tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets. The marchers panicked, trying to escape through side streets; police followed them, shooting rubber bullets directly at them at point-blank range and meting out baton beatings to anyone within their reach. In one video taken by a marcher, a group of officers are seen approaching a homeless man who was simply standing up from his spot on the sidewalk and pepper-spraying him in the face. It was impossible to identify the officers, who continued to hide their badge numbers.

Police become violent during the strike demonstration, Madrid, November 11.

The Spanish public immediately expressed outrage as images of police brutality appeared on the news and circulated via social media. The question on everyone’s lips was—how could this have happened under a supposedly progressive socialist government? Activists, politicians, and others demanded the resignation of Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s Minister of the Interior, who directs the National Police that attacked the demonstrators. Prime Minister Sánchez has refused to fulfil this demand.

In the words of Spanish journalist Alejandra Martínez Velasco, “Someone is going to have to explain to me very slowly what difference there is between the images we saw from Gran Vía last night and the fascist monster they say is approaching.” Sánchez’s government presents itself as the last bastion against fascism, given the strong possibility that the right-wing People’s Party (PP) and extreme right-wing VOX Party could win the general election on November 29. But the reigning politicians’ complicity with police repression on the day of the strike shows that we cannot count on them, just as they have not pursued any effective action to address the housing crisis during their eight years in power.

What we can count on is the massive grassroots activism that made the strike an tremendous success. This is the most resounding achievement of November 11. Street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood, workplace by workplace, common people worked together to bring 20% of the country’s workforce to a halt with barely any help from the mainstream state-proxy unions. This organizing has created deep bonds among those who took part in the strike. The networks that we have built in resistance to the housing crisis will help us to continue fighting in the days ahead, no matter which party wins the election.

The View from Barcelona

As the clocks struck midnight, fireworks exploded above the rooftops, lighting up the night sky across Barcelona. Strike committees across many of the city’s neighborhoods had agreed to gather to hail the first moments of the November 11th general strike together. People across the city, across Catalonia, across all of Spain had spent weeks preparing for this day.

The day turned out to be momentous, filled with inspiring actions and different kinds of protests, revealing the strength of the movement while also shining a light on some of its present limitations. Perhaps the underlying energy of the day was best captured by the slogan that appeared on a large banner at the front of the demonstration that evening: “Viure! No Sobreviure” (“Live! Don’t just survive!”). The general strike was nothing less than a conflict between two different visions of life: the life of autonomy, compassion, and dignity that everyone who gathered on the streets and across the territory was fighting for, and the life of degradation, immiseration, and submission that is all that the political parties and the capitalist economy writ large offer to us.

The banner at the front of the evening march reads “Live! Don’t Just Survive.”

The weeks leading up to the general strike were marked by immense activity and debate. In neighboring France, militant student protests had already been raging for several weeks, a spontaneous and explosive uprising that appeared to be spreading wildly across Europe. The question of whether we were in a new global cycle of mass revolt hung in the air everywhere as people joined local strike committees and began to make plans—both in the formal space of meetings and informally between old friends and comrades who had experienced previous eruptions of struggle together.

The recent explosion of the housing movement has felt novel and distinct in many ways, as it poses questions about resisting outside the sphere of labor, where they had traditionally been posed; but it also draws upon the rich history of radical spaces, autonomous organizations, and anarchist cultures that have long had deep roots in Catalonia. In this regard, we should understand the force that came together for the general strike as a culmination of countless different minor practices that blur the line between everyday life and political activity. It was the steady and patient history of communal meals, movie screenings, public debates, autonomous gyms, squatted buildings, neighborhood festivals, social centers, and too many other autonomous activities and infrastructures to name that, over many years, formed the rich soil from which this movement has grown, so that the strike does not appear as an exception to the norm but rather as a crest of an already rolling wave of radical ways of life.

Strikers gather in the early morning to block roads.

Once the sun began to rise over Barcelona on the morning of November 11 and people went out onto the streets of their neighborhoods, it was clear that the strike had already begun to transform the city from a space of work and commerce to a space of gathering and protest. Word quickly spread that several dozen highway blockades had shut down traffic across much of Catalonia—strike committees had been organizing in many small towns and villages to ensure that it wasn’t only the capital that would be disrupted and shut down. People had gathered early in the morning and marched onto the highways carrying large banners to block traffic; in some places, they created flaming barricades out of tires and other materials.

A flaming barricade near Mataró, 25 miles from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, many local strike pickets had already begun roaming throughout Barcelona’s neighborhoods, spray-painting slogans and wheatpasting posters on walls, gathering and chanting in front of businesses to pressure them to close, occasionally setting a trash bin on fire here and there along the way to keep the police busy. At midday, people converged in Plaça Universitat to block Gran Via, the main thoroughfare of the city, and also to be nearby the Casa de la Vaga (“the house of the strike”) which had been established at the university as a support center with food and medical services. Only a few streets away from Plaça Catalunya, where the protest encampment was still going strong, Plaça Universitat had already been surrounded by makeshift barricades assembled from trash containers that the morning’s picketers had dragged onto the streets.

All the morning’s activity was only a prelude to the large demonstration that had been called for the evening, which was set to proceed down Passeig de Gràcia—the main commercial area of the city, lined with many luxury shops and international clothing chains. Several different columnas (feeder marches) departed from different parts of the city, chanting and carrying banners, eventually meeting at the demonstration’s starting point. Altogether, more than 400,000 people gathered to participate in the march, which was divided between different blocks represented by the various tenants’ unions, labor unions, Palestine solidarity groups, feminist contingents, and other elements of the radical milieu.

More than 400,000 joined the evening demonstration.

Spirits were high as it began to grow dark, a feeling that can only be experienced when you are among so many others all coming together to struggle for one another, for a better city, for better lives. Several batucada drumming groups provided rhythm for the gathering. Children sat on the sidewalk and painted messages onto some of the storefronts that had been boarded up in anticipation of the strike.

The march was only about halfway down Passeig de Gracia when a couple dozen people wearing all black tried to join the march but were stopped from doing so. It is not at all uncommon to see people use black bloc tactics in Spain; everyone from student activists to anarchists to socialist militants all regularly dress in all black in order to resist police surveillance and repression. But this group appeared out of place, perhaps most notably because they came alone in small numbers and had unusually heavy builds, whereas typically, black bloc protesters are well-integrated within the wider demonstration, have an array of different body types, and already have relationships with other groups.

Soon after they had been refused entry into the march and confronted as police infiltrators, several of them pulled out retractable metal batons and swung them at people. Then riot police vans quickly advanced upon the demonstration to defend them from an increasingly angry crowd. This provocation sparked the first militant conflicts of the night, with members of the demonstration coming out to push the police away from the march, throwing stones and metal barricades at the police vans, and firing a rain of projectile fireworks in their direction, forcing them to retreat as the crowds cheered.

Demonstrators use fireworks to force riot police to retreat.

After the police were successfully pushed back, protesters began tearing away the boards that concealed the storefronts and breaking their windows, tossing bags and shoes from within the stores to the crowds behind them. Others set various kinds of fires. As the tone of the march shifted, some people, especially those with young children in tow, decided that these attacks on businesses marked the end of the gathering and began to make their way home, while others remained and prepared for a fight with the police.

Eventually, the crowds moved to Plaça Catalunya. Some people attacked the iconic Apple store that is located there while others took cover behind large banners, using lasers and throwing objects to keep the police at a distance. People constructed flaming barricades at several of the main intersections of the plaça to create a space to hold and defend. A strange calm set in for more than half an hour as the police repositioned themselves to try to retake the square.

The entrance to the Apple store is set on fire near Plaça Catalunya.

Eventually, many vans full of riot police stormed in and police assaulted whoever remained on the streets with clubs. The undercover police also returned and made many arrests. While Plaça Catalunya is a place of great symbolic importance, having been the location of many key events of the civil war as well as the site of the 15M encampments, its open layout and many wide connecting avenues make it very difficult to defend against police incursions.

That was how the day of the general strike came to an end. The movement showed its strength but also arrived at an impasse, with an unclear future awaiting it.

Fireworks serve to obscure the vision of riot police.

In the days that followed the general strike, many formal and informal meetings took place to discuss what lessons could be derived from the day’s events. People began to organize support for the nearly fifty people who had been arrested, three of whom are still being held in prison. A demonstration occurred in the Clot neighborhood to support the arrested strikers, but massive numbers of police occupied the neighborhood in advance, searching everyone who arrived by metro and demanding their ID cards.

While the city council and the police made a point of denouncing those who had set fires and fought the police on the night of the general strike, the tenants’ unions rejected this attempt to divide the movement into “good” and “bad” protesters—a promising sign as the movement continues to develop. But many questions remain unanswered. The movement has reached a stage at which it can draw many thousands of people into the streets, and the tenants’ unions seem poised to continue to grow in membership and strength as the housing and rental situation continues to deteriorate. But as the national elections approach at the end of this month, with a right-wing victory appearing likely, it is unclear what path forward the movement could pursue except for more of what we’ve already seen.

A movement that is disinterested in the game of electoral politics has little to gain from purely symbolic displays of force, such as large marches; yet so far, the more combative elements of the movement have been too small to hold their ground against the repressive forces of the state. Perhaps the way forward can be found where the movement originated, in the neighborhoods, activities, and spaces that have given people their sense of autonomy and commonality, their sense that they have the power to organize their own lives and, one day, to destroy the power of capitalism and the state.

At the meetings of the tenants’ unions, there is a feeling of building upon what has already been built, adding a new edge to an already vibrant ecology of community and resistance. But it is necessary to push further, to create a situation unlike any we have seen before. No one of us alone can answer the question of how we might do so. The answers must emerge from the ways that we live with one another, tie ourselves to one another, and fight for one another against a political system and an economy that are intended to isolate us.

One of several flaming barricades built near Plaça Catalunya.

Further Reading