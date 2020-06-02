International Solidarity with the Minneapolis Uprising

Outraged by the police murders of George Floyd, Brionna Taylor, and others, tens of thousands of people around the world have taken to the streets over the past few days to express solidarity with the subsequent uprisings in Minneapolis and elsewhere around the United States. The majority of these demonstrations have been organized by grassroots groups with anti-authoritarian politics in keeping with the ungovernable spirit of the revolt itself. From Liberia and Syria to Japan and Brazil, these efforts show that those who want to abolish the police and root out white supremacy are not alone—we are part of a worldwide movement that is gaining momentum even as the institutions of the state become more violent and oppressive.

Our comrades in Germany, Black Mosquito, have published a print version of our solidarity poster, which they are selling to raise funds for arrestees in the United States. We encourage readers to donate to the various legal support funds serving demonstrators in different parts of the country and to take an interest in the struggles against police that are taking place in different parts of the world. Here follows the closest thing there is to a comprehensive list of global solidarity actions thus far.

Aotearoa (New Zealand)

On the afternoon of June 1, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in solidarity with George Floyd in Auckland and demonstrated in at least three other cities.

Australia

Melbourne / Narrm

A solidarity photo with graffiti:

Sydney / Warang

A solidarity photo with a banner drop:

Austria

Vienna:

There is a #BlackLivesMatter in Vienna solidarity demonstration announced for June 4:

“Racism and police violence towards People Of Color, especially Black People Of Color, are not isolated cases; we are confronted with them every day. The murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery have brought to our attention again in recent days how racist and inhumane the police are. Not only in the USA, but also in Austria and other European countries. We cannot leave these murders uncommented. In Austria, we think of the violence against Marcus Omofuma, who was killed by Austrian police officers who sealed his mouth and nose on a flight from Vienna to Sofia, thereby suffocating him…”

Belgium

In Belgium, the Berlin graffiti crew 1UP painted an entire train car with a mural reading “Please, I can’t breathe” in protest against the murder of George Floyd. A petition to the train company not to erase the mural drew thousands of signatures.

Brazil

On May 31, in São Paulo and many other cities, participants in anti-fascist football clubs joined others in massive demonstrations against Brazil’s openly fascist president, Jair Bolsonaro. Many framed the mobilization in anti-racist terms. The Black Lives Matter movement has been an important reference point in Brazil, where as many as 49,000 Black people are murdered every year; police in Rio de Janeiro alone killed over 1800 people in 2019, the majority of them young Black men.

Meanwhile, artwork circulates memorializing George Floyd alongside João Pedro, a Black Brazilian teenager murdered by the police:

“Fire to the racists.” Brazilian artwork referencing the fires set in Minneapolis.

A demonstration in Rio de Janeiro:

Canada

Halifax, Canada

On June 1, a massive unpermitted block party entitled “No Justice No Peace—Abolish Police” took place:

“Thousands of people took to the streets of Halifax Canada for the second time in three days last night as we shut down one of the busiest intersections in the city for hours with a Reclaim-the-Streets-style blocko. The DJ had the dance floor jumping, the chanting and messaging was directed towards abolishing the police, and fireworks were set off throughout the night. No arrests—and we left on our own terms after several hours of defiant celebration of the anti-police rebellions sweeping the US. “A chant to share: ‘ACAB—let’s keep fighting ’til we’re free.’”

Halifax.

Halifax.

Montréal

More than 20,000 people gathered in Montréal on May 31 as part of the Justice for George Floyd demonstration organized by several anti-racist collectives including Justice for Victims of Police Killings, Hoodstock, and Tout le hood en parle. The demonstration was called to denounce the murder of George Floyd, but also the police murders that have taken place in Montréal, including the killings of Anthony Griffin, Bony Jean-Pierre, Pierre Coriolan, and Nicholas Gibbs.

After several hours walking through the city, the Montreal police service (SPVM) blocked the crowd at the corners of Saint-Urbain and Montigny streets, preventing it from heading to the police headquarters. At this point, the SPVM tear-gassed the demonstration and charged, triggering widespread chaos. Burning barricades appeared simultaneously on multiple streets as the demonstration split up into several groups ranging from a few dozen to several hundred people, completely paralyzing the city center. Demonstrators responded to the flash-bang grenades with projectiles. Some looting took place, as well.

“From the moment when the racist police of the SVPM divided us by throwing tear gas, we departed in many different directions. It was really a bad move on their part. About 20 minutes, later I found myself with around sixty people. That was nice to see. It is rare in demonstrations in Montréal that whites are in the minority. And with the violence of the police things escalated quickly. People threw rocks and smashed the windows of banks and luxury stores with iron bars found in a building site. I think the message was very clear: as soon as the police kill someone, anywhere in North America, it will blow up everywhere.”

“…We also didn’t see them running for their lives frightened by the cops. People walked into the store, walked out with lots of stuff, and wandered the quiet streets. It was a little state of emergency in which it had become commonplace to do that. What is interesting is to see that looting is not just a direct way to redistribute wealth, it is also a time when we cancel the value of the goods. It opens up a fundamental debate on private property. We do not come to break or steal what does not belong to us—on the contrary, we paradoxically show that it is ours, and that we are going to do with it what we want. We were robbed of this world by force, and it is by force that we will take it back.”

Full report here. A follow-up demonstration is planned for Sunday, June 7.

Montréal.

Elsewhere in Canada, solidarity demonstrations took place in Toronto and Vancouver.

Denmark

Copenhagen

On May 31, 2000 people gathered at the US Embassy, then took the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd.

France

Paris

On June 1, there was a small demonstration scheduled in front of the US embassy, but police prevented it from happening—demonstrations remain forbidden in France for the next several months. But another demonstration is scheduled for June 2 at 6 pm to remember a Black man who was killed four years ago in front of the Paris court of justice. His sister’s call for the demonstration has been viewed over one million times on Instagram—so it is still possible that the momentum in the US will help to catalyze action in France as well.

Toulouse

A demonstration is scheduled for June 3:

Germany

A German anonymous hacking collective attacked the homepage of the Minneapolis Police Department on May 31, temporarily taking it offline.

Four professional football players from well-known German teams expressed solidarity and now face internal repression from the football league. Some clubs also displayed anti-racist messages quoting Angela Davis.

Countrywide protests are scheduled for June 6.

Here is a review of all the local solidarity actions that have taken place already:

Berlin

A solidarity demonstration on May 30 drew nearly 3000 people:

Another solidarity demonstration on May 31 drew similar numbers:

Graffiti mural:

A banner in Berlin.

Bremen

A rally on May 28:

Solidarity graffiti:

The political police opened an investigation into this graffiti, as they feel “threatened” by it:

Brunsbüttel

An expression of solidarity from a freshly squatted field blockaded against natural gas extraction:

Cologne

A solidarity demonstration on May 30:

Dortmund

Solidarity posters:

Dresden

Posters:

Flensburg

Graffiti mural:

A Black Lives Matter demonstration is scheduled for June 6:

Hamburg

A demonstration is scheduled for June 5:

Hannover

Train graffiti:

Leipzig:

A demonstration drew 400 participants:

There was also a demonstration in Connewitz on June 1, during which some bottles thrown. It was a regular anti-cop demo, but the participants made references to the uprising in the US:

Mannheim

Graffiti mural:

Munich

A demonstration drew 400 participants:

Münster

A solidarity photo from May 30:

A banner drop from May 31:

Neumünster

A demonstration on May 28:

Wuppertal

There was a solidarity demonstration on May 29.

Greece

Athens

Solidarity graffiti:

A solidarity demonstration on May 29:

Greek police have emulated the tactic by which George Floyd was killed, placing their knees on detainees in Athens. Another demonstration has been called for June 3.

“From Omonoia to Moria and Evros, I can’t breathe.” Ομόνοια is a square in the center of Athens where many migrants stay, which has the worst police station in Athens; Moria (μουριά) is on the island that has the worst detainment camp for refugees and migrants.

Internet

Anonymous calling for world revolution:

Ireland

Dublin & Blanchardstown

5000 demonstrators took the streets:

Japan

Tokyo

May 30 demonstration against police violence:

Liberia

Liberians protested at the US Embassy near Monrovia in solidarity on May 28.

Netherlands

Amsterdam

Several hundred took the street on May 31 in a solidarity demonstration, and more returned the next day:

Poland

Warsaw

Rally on May 29:

Slovenia

Ljubljana

On May 29, during a weekly anarchist-organized bicycle demonstration in a series that has drawn thousands of participants since late April, the Anti-Capitalist Bloc visited the US embassy during the weekly massive anti-government protests to express rage against the violence of police. Chants included “No justice, no peace! Fuck the police!” Elsewhere in the course of the demonstration, participants dropped a massive banner reading “Capitalism kills—let’s spread the virus of revolt.”

Switzerland

Zürich

Over 2000 people took the streets in solidarity with George Floyd.

Syria

Idlib

Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun painted a mural honoring George Floyd on the side of a building destroyed in the course of the Syrian civil war.

The United Kingdom

Bristol

Solidarity graffiti:

London

Several thousand marched in solidarity.