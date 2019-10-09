Stand with Rojava︰行動組織網絡緊急呼籲

在二零一九年十月六日，美國特朗普政府宣佈把美國軍隊調離北敘利亞，等同允許土耳其總統埃爾多安入侵位於敘利亞北部羅賈瓦自治地區（Rojava），進行種族清洗，並以武力鎮壓該地區。我們在此呼籲大家在各地的土耳其及美國領事館、軍火商、及與土耳其政府有聯繫的商業組織（例如土耳其航空）發起抗議和干擾行動。文末有一張各地團結行動的名單，我們鼓勵大家組織及實行在地的行動。
自二零一二年起， 羅賈瓦自治地區在打擊ISIS活動的同時，建立了具啟發性的多元族群自決、強調女性自主的社會實驗。在年復年的抗爭，儘管死傷無數，來自羅賈瓦的戰士參與在解放所有由ISIS侵佔了的地區及救出被脅持在ISIS要塞的人質。
為了嘗試合理化允許土耳其入侵敘利亞，特朗普在推特上指美國的納稅人不應花錢去拘留ISIS武裝分子，但事實上美國從沒就此花費過分毫，一直以來都是由敘利亞民主力量（Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF）去組織行動。而事實上，允許土耳其入侵庫爾德根據地，例如羅賈瓦自治地區，會為ISIS製造死灰復燃的條件，讓它繼續在敘利亞及世界各地的暴行。多年來，土耳其一直允許武器、新兵和資源經過其國界送到ISIS手上。
ISIS和土耳其的侵略，威脅當地的不同種族、宗教族群的存亡，包括阿拉伯人、基督徒（亞美尼亞人、亞述人、 迦勒底人和敘利亞人）土庫曼人、 車臣人、亞里維特人和雅茲迪人。由經年的壓迫中解放，這些族群終於能在生命中獲得自己的聲音，現在卻要面對土耳其軍隊和聖戰組織的屠殺。
土耳其入侵羅賈瓦是開了先例，作為武力侵略、種族清洗，以及毁滅如羅賈瓦發生的平等主義、女性主義社會實驗。這為世界各地更多的流血和壓迫架設舞台，舖路讓種族國家主義獨裁者諸如特朗普、埃爾多安(土耳其總統)、阿薩德(敘利亞總統)、博爾索納羅(巴西總統)、普京，在及後的世代支配世界政治。
多月以來，羅賈瓦的人民呼籲國際團結行動反侵略。我們必須要引起人們關注羅賈瓦人民的困境，並且廣告世界，這侵略是有後果的。
沉默就是同謀。
我們號召所有有良知的人，對土耳其、美國領事館，軍火商，以及如土耳其航空等與土耳其政府有連繫的商業組織，作出抗議和干擾。歐洲羅賈瓦團結委員會聯同在羅賈瓦組織者，號召十月十二日作為反土耳其侵略的行動日，並呼籲十月十二日之前及以後的進一步行動。
我們需要建立有廣泛基礎的直接行動脈絡，以圖進一步建立能夠終止這類暴行的全球運動。並肩，我們可以阻止侵略。
街頭見。
連 結 ︰
行 動 支 援
若你的組織支持以上呼籲，請廣傳這篇文章及聯絡我們(coordination.for.rojava@protonmail.com)。 這個名單將在crimethinc.com和 itsgoingdown.org 持續更新。
其他參考文章及新聞
【左言起行】羅賈瓦：戰火中的革命 https://wknews.org/node/901 土耳其跨境出兵 戰機空襲當地民眾奔逃 https://www.cna.com.tw/news/firstnews/201910090400.aspx 伊斯蘭國敘利亞北部發動汽車炸彈襲擊 最少三死 https://news.now.com/home/international/player?newsId=365957