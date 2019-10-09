Stand with Rojava︰行動組織網絡緊急呼籲

在二零一九年十月六日，美國特朗普政府宣佈把美國軍隊調離北敘利亞，等同允許土耳其總統埃爾多安入侵位於敘利亞北部羅賈瓦自治地區（Rojava），進行種族清洗，並以武力鎮壓該地區。我們在此呼籲大家在各地的土耳其及美國領事館、軍火商、及與土耳其政府有聯繫的商業組織（例如土耳其航空）發起抗議和干擾行動。文末有一張各地團結行動的名單，我們鼓勵大家組織及實行在地的行動。

自二零一二年起， 羅賈瓦自治地區在打擊ISIS活動的同時，建立了具啟發性的多元族群自決、強調女性自主的社會實驗。在年復年的抗爭，儘管死傷無數，來自羅賈瓦的戰士參與在解放所有由ISIS侵佔了的地區及救出被脅持在ISIS要塞的人質。

為了嘗試合理化允許土耳其入侵敘利亞，特朗普在推特上指美國的納稅人不應花錢去拘留ISIS武裝分子，但事實上美國從沒就此花費過分毫，一直以來都是由敘利亞民主力量（Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF）去組織行動。而事實上，允許土耳其入侵庫爾德根據地，例如羅賈瓦自治地區，會為ISIS製造死灰復燃的條件，讓它繼續在敘利亞及世界各地的暴行。多年來，土耳其一直允許武器、新兵和資源經過其國界送到ISIS手上。

ISIS和土耳其的侵略，威脅當地的不同種族、宗教族群的存亡，包括阿拉伯人、基督徒（亞美尼亞人、亞述人、 迦勒底人和敘利亞人）土庫曼人、 車臣人、亞里維特人和雅茲迪人。由經年的壓迫中解放，這些族群終於能在生命中獲得自己的聲音，現在卻要面對土耳其軍隊和聖戰組織的屠殺。

土耳其入侵羅賈瓦是開了先例，作為武力侵略、種族清洗，以及毁滅如羅賈瓦發生的平等主義、女性主義社會實驗。這為世界各地更多的流血和壓迫架設舞台，舖路讓種族國家主義獨裁者諸如特朗普、埃爾多安(土耳其總統)、阿薩德(敘利亞總統)、博爾索納羅(巴西總統)、普京，在及後的世代支配世界政治。

多月以來，羅賈瓦的人民呼籲國際團結行動反侵略。我們必須要引起人們關注羅賈瓦人民的困境，並且廣告世界，這侵略是有後果的。

沉默就是同謀。

我們號召所有有良知的人，對土耳其、美國領事館，軍火商，以及如土耳其航空等與土耳其政府有連繫的商業組織，作出抗議和干擾。歐洲羅賈瓦團結委員會聯同在羅賈瓦組織者，號召十月十二日作為反土耳其侵略的行動日，並呼籲十月十二日之前及以後的進一步行動。

我們需要建立有廣泛基礎的直接行動脈絡，以圖進一步建立能夠終止這類暴行的全球運動。並肩，我們可以阻止侵略。

街頭見。

連 結 ︰

未來行動

共謀的企業名單 1 名單 2

行 動 支 援

若你的組織支持以上呼籲，請廣傳這篇文章及聯絡我們(coordination.for.rojava@protonmail.com)。 這個名單將在crimethinc.comitsgoingdown.org 持續更新。

  • Coordination for the Defense of Rojava
  • 1312 Press
  • Acid Communist League of Atlanta
  • Agency (www.anarchistagency.com/)
  • Albany General Defense Committee
  • Horacio Almanza Alcalde
  • Anarresti Hacker Union
  • Angry Socialist Community — ASC (@AngrySocialists)
  • Anon Anarchist Action
  • Antifascists of the Seven Hills
  • Antifascistas Belo Horizonte — Brazil
  • Atlanta Antifascists
  • The Autonomous University of Political Education
  • The Base
  • Bay Area Mesopotamia Solidarity Committee
  • Black Rose Anarchist Federation — Los Angeles Local
  • Black Socialists of America
  • Bloomington Anarchist Black Cross
  • The Boiling Point Collective (http://facebook.com/pg/boilingpointkzoo/about/)
  • The Rev. Dr. Colin Bossen, Unitarian Universalist Minister, First Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Houston
  • Breakaway Social Center
  • Brigada 71 — NY Cosmos Supporters (@CosmosAFA)
  • Chicago Anti-Fascist Action
  • Chicago General Defense Committee
  • Noam Chomsky
  • Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists
  • Cooperation Jackson
  • The Dandelion Network
  • Decolonize This Place (decolonizethisplace.org)
  • Demand Utopia Seattle
  • Democratic Socialists of America — Communist Caucus
  • Democratic Socialists of America — Sacramento
  • Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) — Bloomington
  • Denver Anarchist Black Cross
  • Direct Action Front for Palestine
  • DC Antifascist Coalition
  • Ricardo Dominguez, Associate Professor, UCSD
  • Earth Strike International (www.earth-strike.com)
  • Economics for Everyone — Olympia (facebook.com/EconomicsforEveryoneOly/)
  • Emergency Committee for Rojava (ECR) (www.defendrojava.org)
  • Extinction Rebellion Seattle
  • The Fayer Collective
  • Fédération Anarchiste — France (federation-anarchiste.org)
  • The Final Straw
  • George Fish, Indianapolis
  • Frontline Organization Working to End Racism (FLOWER)
  • Flyover Social Center
  • Gilets Jaunes de Saillans, France
  • Le groupe libertaire Jules Durand (le-libertaire.net)
  • Andrej Grubačić, Professor and Department Chair, Anthropology and Social Change, CIIS
  • Grupo Erva Rebelde Anarquista (GERA), Porto, Portugal
  • David Graeber
  • Hispagatos
  • The Holler Network
  • Industrial Workers of the World — Atlanta
  • Industrial Workers of the World — West Virginia
  • Inhabit
  • International Red Front (https://www.instagram.com/irf.official)
  • It’s Going Down
  • Kali Akuno
  • Kasa Invisível Belo Horizonte — Brazil
  • Knoxville Anti-Fascist Action
  • Knoxville Radical Alliance
  • Leveller Communications (leveller.info)
  • Little Village Solidarity Network
  • Love and Rage Media (@loveandrageNY)
  • The Lucy Parsons Center
  • Midwest Unrest (@MW_Unrest)
  • Minnesota United Against Fascism (@MNUnitedAF)”
  • Murfreesboro Anti-Fascist Action (Mboro AFA)
  • Neighborhood Anarchist Collective (neighborhoodanarchists.org)
  • No Space for Hate Bloomington (https://nospace4hate.btown-in.org/)
  • Northeastern Mutual Aid and Defense (NOMAD)
  • Noumenon Distro
  • Olympia Solidarity Network (olyassembly.org/olysol/)
  • One People’s Project (idavox.com)
  • International Outlive Them Network
  • Pacific NorthWest Antifascist Workers Collective (http://pnwawc.com/)
  • Palestine Solidarity Committee — Blooomington, IN
  • Panic! in the Discord Collective
  • Dr. Ian Alan Paul, Assistant Professor of Emerging Media at Stony Brook University
  • People’s Defense League — South Louisiana
  • PM Press (www.pmpress.org/)
  • Popmob — Portland, OR
  • Progressive Global Commons (@ProGloCommons)
  • A Radical Guide (www.radical-guide.com)
  • rek2 (as individual)
  • Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement- Elm City
  • Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement — NYC
  • Revolutionary Organizing Against Racism (ROAR Collective)
  • The Right to the City — Timisoara, Romania
  • Robert Evans (@IwriteOK)
  • Rojava Montréal
  • Rojava Solidarity Colorado (@RojavaSoliCO)
  • Rojava Solidarity Portland (facebook.com/rojavasolidarityportland/)
  • Rojava Solidarity Seattle
  • Rose City Antifa, Portland, Oregon
  • San Gabriel Valley Mutual Aid
  • Scuffletown Anti-Repression Committee
  • Seattle Rising Tide
  • Micol Seigel, author of Violence Work
  • Le Social Club (Le-Social.Club)
  • Soflaexit (Soflaexit.com)
  • Solidarity Against Fascism East Bay (SAFEBay)
  • Sprout Distro
  • Subversión #1312 (Subversion1312.org)
  • Tar Sands Blockade — Texas
  • The Teardown Community
  • The Torch Antifascist Network
  • Union Communiste Libertaire (unioncommunistelibertaire.org/)
  • Voices in Movement
  • A World Without Police
  • Youth Liberation Front (Portland, Seattle, Wisconsin, Carolina, Bay Area, Illinois)

其他參考文章及新聞

【左言起行】羅賈瓦：戰火中的革命 https://wknews.org/node/901 土耳其跨境出兵 戰機空襲當地民眾奔逃 https://www.cna.com.tw/news/firstnews/201910090400.aspx 伊斯蘭國敘利亞北部發動汽車炸彈襲擊 最少三死 https://news.now.com/home/international/player?newsId=365957

