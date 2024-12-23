CrimethInc.
Books
Library
Tools
Podcasts
Store
Search
Languages
About
Support Us
CrimethInc.
by
CrimethInc. Ex-Workers Collective
Sacrificial Violence and Retribution
2024-12-23
Categories:
Analysis
Current Events
News from the Front: The Reflections of a Russian Anarchist in Rojava
:
On the Collapse of Assad, the Future of Russia, and the Looming Turkish-Backed Invasion
2024-12-19
Categories:
Current Events
Announcing The Beautiful Idea
:
A New Podcast
2024-12-15
Categories:
News
Podcast
Resisting Local Authoritarianism and Multipolar Imperialisms in Georgia
:
A Deeper Look into the Protests
2024-12-11
Categories:
Analysis
Current Events
Georgia: The Firework Protests
:
A Report and Video Footage from the Streets of Tbilisi
2024-12-04
Categories:
Current Events
Festivals of Resistance
:
A Call for Gatherings the Weekend Before Trump Takes Office
2024-12-03
Categories:
Calling All Anarchists
News
The Syrian Civil War Resumes
:
Perspectives on the Conflict from Western and Northeastern Syria
2024-12-02
Categories:
Current Events
Next ›