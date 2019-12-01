The Ex-Worker

#73: Radio Evasión—Dispatches from Chile Part 4:
Mauricio Fredes—Prisoner support—Anarchist assemblies—Support our documentary
Listen to the Episode — 140 min
Summary
DESCARGAR AQUÍ LAS ENTREVISTAS EN ESPAÑOL
Just days into the new year, masked encapuchados circle-pitted while burning the church of the Carabineros. That’s how fierce the Friday protests continue to be. Action has somewhat (not entirely!) slowed down on the other days of the week, but anarchists have taken advantage of the extra time to pour energy into organizing: neighborhood assemblies, prisoner defense, and anarchist congresses. Students are burning their university entrance exams—a preview of what’s to come when the school year begins anew in February. We have interviews from the streets, from the anarchist congresses, and with an anarcho-syndicalist healthcare workers’ union. With everything going on, we feel like we have to leave the podcast behind and film a documentary. Check out our wishlist and get in touch if you can help us get the gear we need: podcast@crimethinc.com.
Notes and Links
- Table of Contents:
- Help Us Make a Documentary! {:00}
- Introduction {6:10}
- December 1–13, 2019 {8:45}
- Interview: Felíz 13.12 from Concepción! {18:45}
- December 14–31, 2019 {35:15}
- New Years Eve in Santiago {45:35}
- Matías Catrileo Anniversary {58:10}
- Students Rebel Against the University Entrance Exam {01:05:15}
- Anarchist Assembly of the Bío-bío {01:08:30}
- Interview with an Organizer {01:09:50}
- Interview with a Mapuche Anarchist {01:20:00}
- Valparaiso Anarchist Assembly {01:28:15}
- Santiago Anarchist Congress {01:35:10}
- Interview: Asamblea Libertaria De Santiago {01:36:05}
- Interview: Grupo Solenopsis {01:42:40}
- Interview: Grup Eco Anarquista {01:46:35}
- October 18 Prisoner Defense Coalition {01:51:30}
- Afusap – Anarcho-syndicalist Healthcare Union {02:08:50}
- Poetry {02:15:05}
- Outro {02:18:50}
- WISHLIST OF ITEMS WE NEED TO FILM OUR DOCUMENTARY
- A Panasonic Lumix g95 camera, or any other camera that shoots in 4K with a decent stability and a good auto-focus
- A GoPro with a waterproof case
- A powerful laptop or desktop Mac with plenty of RAM for video processing
- SD cards
- External hard drives
- Cloud storage
- Batteries
- Zoom lenses
- Lens cleaner
- A lens protection filter
- A full-face 3M gas mask, with extra cartridges!
- A monopod and/or a shoulderpod
- A digital recorder and decent boom microphone
- Lavalier microphones and a receiver
- Motion graphics and subtitling volunteers
- Any kind of hookup or discount on international airplane tickets
- And, possibly, soundtrack music
- Write to us at podcast@crimethinc.com if you have gear to donate, or if you can help set up an ongoing, online donations account for supporting anarchists in Chile
Write to [tatuajessinfronteras@protonmail.com](mailto: tatuajessinfronteras@protonmail.com) to participate in the February 15 international tattoo fundraiser for prisoners from the uprising in Chile. Check It’s Going Down for an announcement at the beginning of February. There’s a website with more info in both English and Spanish here, and also on Instagram.
Trusted fundraiser to support protesters in Chile
- Our previous coverage/Nuestra cobertura previa:
- The Ex-Worker #72: Radio Evasión—dispatches from Chile Part 3 Con el episodio en español a descargar!
- The Ex-Worker #71: Radio Evasión—dispatches from Chile Part 2 En español también! Week 2: neighborhood assemblies & daily rioting downtown
- The Ex-Worker #70: Radio Evasión—dispatches from Chile Part 1 Reports from fare-dodging to a week of full-blown revolt, en español también
- Chile: Resisting under Martial Law A Report, Interview, and Call to Action
- Chile: Resistiendo bajo la Ley Marcial Un reporte, una entrevista y una llamada a la acción
- On the Front Lines in Chile Six Accounts from the Uprising
CrimethInc. already has one excellent documentary about Chilean social struggles: The Chicago Conspiracy. Help us continue this story!
Listen to our two-episode special on Chilean anarchism from 2014: Part I, Part II
Some of Matías Catrileo’s poetry
Galería CIMA, daily livestream of Plaza Italia
Mauricio Fredes, the demonstrator who died on the primera línea near Plaza de la Dignidad
- Prisoner Support:
SANTIAGO: Coordinadora por la Libertad de los Prisionerxs Políticxs 18 de Octubre/Defense Coalition for the Freedom of the Political Prisoners of October 18. Also on Instagram
CONCEPCION: Red Protestar No Es Delito
Gustavo Gática, blinded by Carabineros de Chile
-
The Chilean state’s own National Institute of Human Rights recognizes 300+ cases of eye-damage and 20+ cases of significant loss of vision
Angry civilians throw water on leftist politician Gabriel Boric for his vote in favor of the anti-looting law
One outlier politician entered the Chilean congress wearing a balaclava and denouncing the president
Inti-Illimani playing their classic hit “El pueblo unido jamás sera vencido” on December 13 in Plaza de la Dignidad. More shots of the massive concert and demonstration here
The best memes in response to the government’s “intelligence” report that K-Pop is fueling the revolt in Chile
Carabineros de Chile ruining a Christmas dinner in Plaza de la Dignidad
Can teargas canisters cause fires?
Furniture leaping to its doom in solidarity with the students rebelling against the university entrance exam
There are some concerning attempts at coopting the uprising for nationalist reconciliation between left and right, but thankfully so far they have very little presence or purchase in the streets
When the Chilean ruling class tries to meme
- Instagrams:
- Ongoing movement media from around Chile:
- Music featured in this episode:
- Underground Reverie
- Mon Laferte
- Dirti Lepra
- Combo Chabela
- Dela Pills
- Inti Illimani
- Sara Hebe
- Sailor Punk & Niñx Debacle