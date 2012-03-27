The Ex-Worker

#72: Radio Evasión—Dispatches from Chile Part 3

Narratives of daily conflict, Anarchist analysis

Summary

DESCARGAR AQUÍ EL EPISODIO EN ESPAÑOL

Has normality returned to Chile? NO! Social peace? Neither! The people don’t want peace without dignity. To borrow a phrase from the situationists, the people don’t want the peace of the graveyard. The revolt has been going on for over a month now. In this episode we have two reports about the day-to-day reality of the demonstrations in downtown Santiago, two interviews with anarchists in Santiago and Valparaiso, an analysis on the April 2020 constitutional plebiscite, and a couple of strange, surprise interviews too. If you can help us with Spanish translation or transcription, please write us at podcast@crimethinc.com.

