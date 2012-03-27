#72: Radio Evasión—Dispatches from Chile Part 3:
Narratives of daily conflict, Anarchist analysis, Episodio en español descargable
Listen to the Episode — 143 min
Summary
DESCARGAR AQUÍ EL EPISODIO EN ESPAÑOL
Has normality returned to Chile? NO! Social peace? Neither! The people don’t want peace without dignity. To borrow a phrase from the situationists, the people don’t want the peace of the graveyard. The revolt has been going on for over a month now. In this episode we have two reports about the day-to-day reality of the demonstrations in downtown Santiago, two interviews with anarchists in Santiago and Valparaiso, an analysis on the April 2020 constitutional plebiscite, and a couple of strange, surprise interviews too. If you can help us with Spanish translation or transcription, please write us at podcast@crimethinc.com.
Notes and Links
- Table of Contents:
- Introduction {0:00}
- November 25 report {00:02:55}
- November 12: A view from the streets {00:27:40}
- Not Falling for It: How the Uprising in Chile Has Outlasted State Repression And the Questions for Movements to Come {00:49:35}
- Rara Señal interview {01:01:45}
- Santiago anarchist interview {01:22:35}
- Faced with the constitutional assembly and the government’s repressive agenda: What is the anarchist proposal in the Chilean revolt? {02:06:55}
- Joker interview {02:15:20}
- Total Chaos interview {02:17:50}
- Our previous coverage/Nuestra cobertura previa:
- The Ex-Worker #71: Radio Evasión—dispatches from Chile Part 2 En español también! Week 2: neighborhood assemblies & daily rioting downtown
- The Ex-Worker #70: Radio Evasión—dispatches from Chile Part 1 Reports from fare-dodging to a week of full-blown revolt, en español también
- Chile: Resisting under Martial Law A Report, Interview, and Call to Action
- Chile: Resistiendo bajo la Ley Marcial Un reporte, una entrevista y una llamada a la acción
- On the Front Lines in Chile Six Accounts from the Uprising
- Texts included in this episode/textos y comunicados que se mencionan en este episodio:
- Not Falling for It: How the Uprising in Chile Has Outlasted State Repression, and the Questions for Movements to Come
- No nos engañarán: Como la revuelta en Chile ha sobrevivido y burlado la represión del estado y unas preguntas para los movimientos por venir
- La Ilegitimidad de la Violencia, la Violencia de la Legitimidad: Que quiere decir Piñera cuando habla de “la violencia”
- The Illegitimacy of Violence, the Violence of Legitimacy
- A Qué se Refieren Cuando Hablan de Paz?
- What They Mean when They Say Peace
- Frente a la asamblea constituyente y la agenda represiva del gobierno: ¿cuál es la propuesta anarquista en la revuelta de la región chilena?
