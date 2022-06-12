Confronting War and Racism: Migration and Solidarity in Eastern Europe

This online panel presents grassroots, on-the-ground perspectives on the situation in Ukraine and the broader context of migration in Eastern Europe. It will go live on Sunday, June 12, at 12 pm US/Pacific time; 3 pm US/Eastern time; 9 pm Central European time. You can watch it via youtube here or via Kolektiva Media here.

The participants include a Ukrainian anti-authoritarian volunteer speaking on support for refugees, a Roma activist addressing how the crisis affects Ukrainian Roma communities; and an organizer from the Polish group No Borders discussing racism towards refugees at the border of Poland and Belarus.

To learn more about the panelists’ organizations and how to support them: