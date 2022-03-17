Global Solidarity: Against the States and the Militarization of the Planet

With the Anti-Authoritarian Movement Athens and Nosotros EKX, we co-hosted a video presentation in which anarchist organizers from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia speak about how people are experiencing and resisting the invasion in each of those countries, and what solidarity could look like elsewhere around the world.

The presentation itself begins at 3:30, after a classic song from the Spanish Civil War, performed by The Ex.

The speakers include Salem in Kyiv, a libertarian socialist and the founder of Operation Solidarity; Yana, a Russian anarchist and a participant in the support campaign for the targets of the Network Case, an entrapment operation carried out by the FSB, the Russian secret police; and Ivan Taratuta of the Anarchist Black Cross in Belarus.

How to Help

Donate here to Operation Solidarity in Ukraine.

Donate here to OVD-info, an independent news source about protest movements in Russia.

Donate via Paypal to the Anarchist Black Cross in Moscow: abc-msk@riseup.net

Donate via Paypal to the Anarchist Black Cross in Belarus: belarus_abc@riseup.net

For anti-authoritarian news sources in Russia, start with avtonom.org. You can also consult the Anarchist Militant website. Meduza and Open Democracy offer coverage of post-Soviet policy in Russia, as well.