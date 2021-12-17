Help us recover from the fire that destroyed our mailorder space →

On December 15, 2021, the mail-order space of the CrimethInc. Ex-Workers Collective was destroyed in a catastrophic fire that reduced three large buildings to burned-out shells in downtown Olympia, Washington. Yes, that’s the fire in the photo above. Thousands of our books, posters, and stickers were entirely consumed, not to mention equipment and supplies. We lost everything that was in the space.

Help us here:

This represents a tremendous setback to us. To resume operations, we will need to replace the books, posters, stickers, computers, printers, packing materials, furniture, and many other things, and to secure a new space.

We are an all-volunteer operation. We have always run on a shoestring budget, selling all our print material at break-even prices. We’ve been doing this for 25 years; for us, it’s just one part of supporting the social movements that we participate in. We don’t receive grants or any other source of outside funding. We are determined to get back on our feet and continue our mission, but we’re going to need help.

It is especially unfortunate that this occurs now when we are on the cusp of completing a Kickstarter campaign to reprint two of our books. The good news is that since those books are still in the printing queue at the factory, they were not destroyed in the fire. They will still go out as promised as soon as we receive them. It feels daunting to ask for more help now, but we really have no other choice.

Tax-deductible donations can also be made directly at https://crimethinc.com/support. Consider signing up to make a reoccurring monthly donation to help us sustain what we are doing in the future.

Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us make it this far. If we can get through this, we promise to keep doing this work for decades to come.

An aerial view of the fire that consumed our space.