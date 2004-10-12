Requiem/The Spectacle Tour Dates Updated

The Requiem/The Spectacle tour begins this weekend—see here for an updated list of the dates. The tour includes a distribution table featuring a wide array of radical literature and material. Hope to see you out there!

A quick update on the poster kit projects: This weekend we did new reprintings of all three posters (third for ‘Gender,’ second for both ‘Beauty’ and ‘Regime’), so it appears folks are excited and motivated by them—at this point we have put more than 100,000 out into the world—hooray! Sadly, the cost of the fancy paper we use for the posters has gone up considerably over the last year since we first made them available, and with this most current printing we are forced to raise the prices by about 50¢ a bundle to keep up with costs ($4ppd for a bundle of 25, $25ppd for 250).

Also, as the election nears, stay abreast of more effective means of having a say in your society at dontjustvote.com.

for further information, contact crimethincbooking @ yahoo.com

October 8—Requiem only: 6.30 pm, Charm City Arts Space, 1729 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD

October 9—Requiem only: 3 pm, ABC NO RIO, 156 Rivington Street, New York City, NY/The Spectacle only: Blitz squat, Oslo, Norway

October 10—up to no good

October 11—off in CT

October 12—6.30 pm, The Library, 49 Pratt St., Allston, MA

October 13—6.30 pm, AS220, 115 Empire St., Providence, RI

October 14—5 pm, 547 Blackstrap Rd., Falmouth, Maine

October 15—6.30 pm, The Flywheel, 2 Holyoke St., Easthampton, MA

October 16—6 pm, Champion Ship, 829 State St., Suite H, Hoover Plaza, Lemoyne, PA

October 17—7 pm, Athens, OH

October 18—Legion of Doom, Columbus, Ohio

October 19—7 pm, 252 Warner St., Cincinnati, OH

October 20—Lexington, KY

October 21—7 pm, Jon the Con’s, Richie (street number unknown), Indianapolis, IN

October 22—9 pm, The Bad Idea, 807 N. Main, Ann Arbor, MI

October 23—5 pm, 10 Weston Theatre (Morningstar 75 Café), Grand Rapids, MI

October 24—5 pm, Kenwood (street number unknown), Milwaukee, WI

October 25—4.30 pm, Hairy Mary’s, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines, IA

October 26—7 pm, The Haunted Kitchen, 1900 Louisiana, Lawrence, KS

October 27—Columbia, MO

October 28—9 pm, Jackson Plaza, Old Hickory Collective, 50-9 Old Hickory Blvd., Jackson, TN

October 29—7 pm, Andrew’s House, 5445 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA

October 30—6 pm, Nowe Miasto, 223 Jane Pl., New Orleans, LA

October 31—7 pm, End of the Line Café, 610 East Wright St., Pensacola, FL

November 1—8 pm, Loose Screws, 125-B King St., Augustine, FL

November 2—Wayward Council, 807 W. University Ave., Gainesville, FL

November 3—7.30 pm, 3158 Oakcliff Rd., Doraville, GA

November 4—7.30 pm, Green Eggs and Jam record store, Asheville, NC

November 5—7pm, 120 Price Music Hall, Cates Ave., NCSU campus, Raleigh, NC, with Undying

November 6—6pm, St. Aloysius Church, 19 Eye Street, N.W., Washington, D.C.

November 7—The Nanci Raygun, 929 West Grace St., Richmond, VA

November 8—Delaware??!!

November 9—Philadelphia, PA

November 10—Requiem only: 5 pm, 342 Brook Ave., Passaic, NJ