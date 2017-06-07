The Ex-Worker

We shared an interview with antifascist prisoner David Campbell. Here are some tips on writing to him, and this is his address:

David Campbell #3101900657

Robert N. Davoren Complex

11–11 Hazen St

East Elmhurst, NY 11370

If you want to virtually visit him, here are instructions:

Check the Visit Schedule, then click on the month (e.g. “May 2020”): Rikers folks can have up to three visitations as long as they fall under:1 weekday (Wed or Thurs), a Friday, and 1 weekend day (Sat or Sun).

Fill out Televisit Request form: You’ll need a photo ID, address, and e-mail to complete the form. You will need to upload a photo of your ID. Up to three people can visit at a time. You will also need to know the incarcerated person’s booking and case number; for David Campbell, his booking and case number is: 3101900657. You will be able to choose up to three potential visit times, unfortunately there is no guarantee that you will get your first choice.

Wait for an e-mail or call from Rikers telling you the date and time of your virtual visit. This will happen the day before your scheduled visit. (Note that the slot they give you might be different from any of the dates or times you requested).