The best we can offer here is a partial listing—most CrimethInc. cells remain underground (or at least not listed on the internet for goodness’ sake!) so as to avoid obvious problems with the authorities, freeloaders, and unwitting saboteurs alike. The very nature of CrimethInc. means that contacting certain agents or retrieving specific information will always be a matter more aided by serendipity than having email access. Here are some breadcrumbs to get you headed in the right direction, but please have patience, we are not always able to respond as quickly as some might hope. (see F.A.Q.)

General Inquiries

Mail:

CrimethInc. ex-Workers’ Collective

PO Box 1902

Olympia, WA 98507

E-Mail:

contact@crimethinc.com

Twitter:

@crimethinc

Mailorder Inquiries

Mail:

CrimethInc. ex-Workers’ Collective

PO Box 1902

Olympia, WA 98507

E-Mail:

store@crimethinc.com

A Note About Spam

Make sure your emails don’t get marked as spam:

We use super-aggressive spam filtering because we hate spam and we get more than a thousand a day. That said, we receive nearly every real email sent to us. However, on very, very rare occasions, real emails get filtered out and we never receive them. To make absolutely certain we get your email, do not attach a GIF, use the words spam, penis, viagra, etc.; and do put this exact phrase anywhere in the body of your email (minus the quotes): “Magic Anarchist Text”.

Make sure our emails don’t get marked as spam: For some reason, email services such as Hotmail, Yahoo, AOL and Gmail (and some small ones, too) occasionally decide that all email sent from crimethinc.com is spam. We suspect it has to do with errant users marking their order emails as spam—please people, don’t do that. To ensure you get emails from us, please set-up a filter for the word “crimethinc” or put *@crimethinc.com in your address book or allowed list—whatever you need to do to ensure they don’t get marked as spam.

European Distro [Active Distribution]

A radical distro of long-standing based out of London, Active carries most CrimethInc. items.

Website:

activedistribution.org

Mail:

Active Distribution,

BM ACTIVE,

London,

WC1N 3XX,

England.

E-Mail:

jon@activeditribution.org