O Agitprop da Pandemia

Para ter uma ideia como anarquistas e outros rebeldes têm respondido à pandemia do COVID-19 e ao poder autoritário que o acompanha, colecionamos fotos de pôsteres, adesivos e grafites da Áustria, Brasil, Chile, França, Alemanha, Grécia, México, Eslovênia, Espanha e Estados Unidos. Apresentamos aqui traduções e notas. Examine-os para encontrar novos slogans e imagens que você pode ajustar para o seu próprio contexto.
Ao limpar as ruas, a pandemia tornou cada cidade um pouco mais parecida com Pripyat, a cidade fantasma ucraniana ao lado da Usina Nuclear de Chernobyl. Pripyat tem sido um destino para grafiteiros que se aproveitam de suas ruas vazias para criar murais vastos. Da mesma forma, nos últimos dois meses, vimos artistas desafiarem com ousadia o toque de recolher para decorar os muros de suas cidades, re-encantando o mundo físico em um momento em que muitos de nós estão navegando na realidade virtual de baixa de banda larga através de nossos telefones celulares. Que todos nós sigamos seus exemplos.
“Repressão, propaganda, proibições e confinamento não são remédios. Estas são as soluções que o estado impõe para cada inimigo.’”
-um adesivo anarquista criticando a resposta do Estado à pandemia na Grécia
Como deve ser óbvio, negamos a legitimidade dos governos e narrativas coloniais de todos os países listados abaixo. Usamos essa taxonomia apenas para a conveniência de identificar os vários contextos nos quais as pessoas estão agindo e para observar as diferentes análises e ênfases que estão surgindo em resposta.
Áustria
Além do grupo de aluguel em Salzburgo, agora existe um grupo semelhante na Suíça.
Brasil
Não voltaremos à normalidade — a normalidade é o problema.
Destruição dos ecossistemas, desmatamento, agrotóxicos, doenças. Há anos que a exploração desenfreada do planeta tem provocado a multiplicação de novas doenças, pandemias e catástrofes. Apesar das evidências, governos atrelados aos interesses privados das multinacionais, nunca fizeram e nunca farão nada para que isso mude. Nossa força está nas nossas ações.
DESCARTEMOS O CAPITALISMO. ANTES DELE NOS DESTRUIR!
O Brasil Vai Parar
For the 40 million workers with no rights, documentation, or any safety,
Brazil is going to stop.
For the street vendors, the small businesses, and teachers without pay,
for the cleaning workers still working when they should be home
or at home without payment, Brazil is going to stop.
For the 31 million people with no tap water in the country,
for all the people squatting or living in favelas, subject to floods and landslides,
for those threatened with eviction, unable to pay rent, Brazil is going to stop.
For all those in prisons and their families,
for all sex workers, twice exploited,
for all the threats of layoffs, for everyone living in the streets,
Brazil is going to stop.
For the millions of wage workers and their families,
for the young ones with no hope of a job or a future,
Brazil is going to stop.
For the healthcare workers taking risks on the front line to hold off the pandemic,
for all the employees who refuse to shut off water or electricity to the poor,
for the garbage collectors and those who provide essential services
who did not hesitate to work even facing all the risks,
Brazil is going to stop.
And to the bosses who can stay at home and participate in car protests
when we are the ones who have to take crowded public transit,
risking our lives and those of our families,
and to the investors who keep profiting,
to the banks receiving more than a trillion reais of rescue funds from the Central Bank,
to all those who depend on the exploitation of others,
we say: Brazil is going to stop.
And to those who defend the privileges of the elite,
while we are humiliated
threatened with police and military repression when we dare to organize and rebel,
so that we don’t have to sacrifice ourselves once more for the “sake of the economy”
that was never intended to keep us safe, that always treated us as disposable,
forcing us to choose between survival or shitty jobs
or to die waiting in line in the hospitals
Brazil is definitely going to stop.
Stay at home! Organize!
Keep your rent and resist evictions!
Federal government: the politics of death.
Chile
In Chile, the primera linea refers to the front-line demonstrators who fought the police in weekly clashes from October 19, 2019—when demonstrators burned and looted Santiago—until the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Chile. Since October, many Chilean anarchists have expressed amazement at how swiftly militant combat against police came to be widely seen as legitimate, with the primera linea celebrated on t-shirts, by pop culture celebrities, and even by congressional representatives. However, every victory presents new challenges. Getting past the debates about nonviolence that have beleaguered anarchists for years has not sufficed to impart a thoroughgoing anarchist vision to the general public.
For example, in the above video, we briefly see a masked primera linea demonstrator who later invokes the need to physically fight back against police handing out electoral propaganda and describing the primera linea as the “people’s army,” a concept that, despite all noble intentions, is stained with the blood of millions. As the Spanish language anarchist journal Kalinov Most put it, “[Romanticization of the primera linea should] be viewed with a certain amount of caution, given the tendency towards heroic exaltation of certain roles within the uprising that can lead to fetishism and militaristic mentalities.” Of course, the young rebel in this video doesn’t represent the views of everyone who identifies as primera linea. No one does—like the black bloc, it is an anarchic tactic, not an organization or political ideology.
What is exciting about the validation of the primera linea is simply that it puts people who didn’t previously have the experience of fighting against state oppression into contact with anarchists and others who do. At best, this has equipped many of those on the primera linea to understand how authority structures our society and to see, as the subjects of this video do, how fighting the police in the streets goes hand in hand with fighting the ways that capitalism impoverishes and demeans almost every aspect of our daily lives and public spaces.
France
The following pictures are taken from la rue ou rien, a twitter account collecting radical political messages seen in the streets of France.
Germany
We also note the efforts of coview.info in Germany: “An initiative to respond to the political and social impact of COVID-19 and the accompanying measures.”
https://twitter.com/ultras_antifaa/status/1251899410990186496
Greece
Many of these sticker designs can be found here along with other stickers from Greek anarchists.
Italy
We also note a poster series entitled #RicordaiResponsabili, “Remember the ones responsible,” including such texts as the following:
On the outside, six feet apart—In Italian prisons, there are about 10,299 people over capacity. On March 7, riots broke out in 40 Italian prisons. The cause—due to an already exasperating situation—was the suspension of talks with family members, a measure to reduce the infection. Yet prison guards continue going in and out, infecting those inside, as has already happened in a dozen prisons.
They keep factories overcrowded—Decrees insist on quarantining the nation, but they oblige workers to keep on making profits for factory owners. That’s why many workers went on strike in many factories.
They blame a stroll—What’s more dangerous? A stroll in the open air with proper precautions… or working in factories and call centers, in a confined space and without suitable protection?
They fill the streets with the army—Today, to control anyone who moves without “justified reason,” but in the future, to cope with social unrest and protests that will spread from the financial crisis to come. Militarization and surveillance maintain the state of fear, the fundamental apparatus of social control.
https://twitter.com/_savox/status/1250441756694343681
https://twitter.com/JigginoRuss/status/1243079400087867394
Mexico
All of these posters and many more about the pandemic are from the prolific Gran Om studio of visual arts.
Slovenia
Photographs of a wide range of other anarchist graffiti in Ljubljana about the pandemic can be found on the facebook pages of Komunal.org and the infoshop in the longstanding squatted autonomous neighborhood Metelkova. Slogans include “I #stayed home and I lost my home,” “They are finished” (a reference to a slogan from the uprising of 2012–2013), “We are not all the same—the poor person will only be alive as long as the system can benefit from him,” and one disarmingly simple expression: “I really don’t feel comfortable.”
Spain
In this charming guide, the longstanding anarchist labor union CNT encourages workers to “wash their hands without extinguishing the flame of revolt,” measuring the proper amount of time for hand-washing by singing the classic song from the Spanish Civil War, “A Las Barricadas”:
https://twitter.com/cntsindikatua/status/1238770787676499968?s=21
Mutual aid—only the people help the people:
https://twitter.com/el_lokal/status/1244337135546765313
Rent strike, Catalunya:
https://twitter.com/el_lokal/status/1249409792092839943
Rent strike call from the anarchist federation of the Canary Islands:
https://twitter.com/fagc_anarquista/status/1242056078675906562